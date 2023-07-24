The unstoppable blue dollar breaks another historical record again this July 24

He Dolar blue start the wheel of this June 24 with a new historical record. The parallel currency increased $6 with respect to the previous closure and in this way, sells for $534 and is bought at $529.

MEP dollar

On the other hand, the MEP dollar, with the GD30 bonus it sells for $498.62.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

Meanwhile he Contado con Liquidación (CCL), for his part it is trading at $542.38 for sale.

Crypto Dollar

On the other hand, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged at $527 on average.

Qatari dollar

While, for consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars per month, the Qatari dollar increases and is valued at $563.04.

dollar savings

Meanwhile, the savings or solidarity dollar started the day at $464.47.

Official Dollar

In the retail market, the official dollar on average among private banks is around $281.86 for sale and the price of Banco Nación shot up to $282.5. For its part, the wholesale dollar opens at $269,42.

Central Bank balance sheet

On the previous day, the Central Bank (BCRA) made currency sales for a total of US$ 223 million and 1,379 million yuan. So far this month, foreign currency sales accumulate a total of US$ 270 million and 7,133 million yuan. On the other hand, heSettlements from regional economies contributed US$ 9.7 million in the week and, since the implementation of the third stage of the export increase program, they have accumulated income for a total of US$ 5,623 million.