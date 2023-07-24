Home » The unstoppable blue dollar breaks another historical record again this July 24
Entertainment

The unstoppable blue dollar breaks another historical record again this July 24

by admin
The unstoppable blue dollar breaks another historical record again this July 24

He Dolar blue start the wheel of this June 24 with a new historical record. The parallel currency increased $6 with respect to the previous closure and in this way, sells for $534 and is bought at $529.

MEP dollar

On the other hand, the MEP dollar, with the GD30 bonus it sells for $498.62.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

Meanwhile he Contado con Liquidación (CCL), for his part it is trading at $542.38 for sale.

Crypto Dollar

On the other hand, in the world of cryptocurrencies the dollar is exchanged at $527 on average.

Qatari dollar

While, for consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars per month, the Qatari dollar increases and is valued at $563.04.

dollar savings

Meanwhile, the savings or solidarity dollar started the day at $464.47.

Official Dollar

In the retail market, the official dollar on average among private banks is around $281.86 for sale and the price of Banco Nación shot up to $282.5. For its part, the wholesale dollar opens at $269,42.

Central Bank balance sheet

On the previous day, the Central Bank (BCRA) made currency sales for a total of US$ 223 million and 1,379 million yuan. So far this month, foreign currency sales accumulate a total of US$ 270 million and 7,133 million yuan. On the other hand, heSettlements from regional economies contributed US$ 9.7 million in the week and, since the implementation of the third stage of the export increase program, they have accumulated income for a total of US$ 5,623 million.

You may also like

ANIPLEX Shanghai Showcases Popular Animation IPs at Bilibili...

the MPN fell in Plaza Huincul and Ramón...

Verónica Bastos reveals the truth about the William...

The hard message Moria Casán for the death...

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and...

Kim Kardashian Spotted Partying with Ex-Brother-in-Law Tristan Thompson...

Artificial intelligence, fashion experiments between chance and doubt

Magical Journey Under the Sea: “Finding Nemo 2”...

SMEs from Neuquén will give the present at...

Italian cosmetics grows by double digits by preparing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy