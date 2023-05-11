Home » The unstoppable blue dollar: it closed its fifth upward day on May 11
Entertainment

The unstoppable blue dollar: it closed its fifth upward day on May 11

The unstoppable blue dollar: it closed its fifth upward day on May 11

The blue dollar registered this Thursday, May 11 its fifth consecutive day higher and closed at $475 for sale, while the financial exchange rates presented disparate behaviors, according to the main financial market prices.

In the parallel market, there was an increase in $3, trading at $475 to sell and $470 to buywhich generated a gap of 107.42% with respect to the official exchange rate, this being the highest value in the last six days.

So far this year, the blue dollar accumulates an increase of $129, with increases of $35 in January, a decrease of $6 in February, an increase of $20 in March and another $74 in April.

MEP dollar

In the porter’s bag, the dollar MEP or Stock Market, operated with the GD30 bondhad a slight decrease until it reached $434,4, and the gap with the official exchange rate stood at 89.6%.

Cash Dollar with Settlement

For his part, he Cash with Liquidation increased to $441.4 and the spread with the official exchange rate was 92.79%.

Crypto Dollar

The crypto dollar is trading at $449 on average.

tourist dollar

The dtourist dollar or card reached $419.3. These exchange rates are applied to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards over US$300 per month per person.

dollar savings

The savings dollar or solidarity dollar, which includes taxes, sold for $395.3.

Official Dollar

The official exchange rate without tax burden closed at $238 at Banco Nación, and the average in private banks reached $237.67. As for the wholesale dollar, regulated by the BCRA, it experienced an increase of 50 cents and closed at $228.50 for sale. In the absence of a session to end the week, this exchange rate accumulates an increase of $2.75, in contrast to the increase of $3.57 registered in the previous week.

Central Bank balance sheet

The Central Bank ended the day with purchases for US$11 million in the market, and the soybean dollar contributed US$162.9 million, this being the highest volume since last April 21.

