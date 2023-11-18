The unsuspected bond between Michela Murgia and Cuneo: this is why she loved Scrittorincittà so much

On 19 October 2006 Michela Murgia, then debuting writer with The world needs to know she was invited for the first time to present her book at a literary festival. The day before, the organization received a fax of formal notice from the lawyer of the company mentioned in the volume, who threatened a lawsuit “in the event of the meeting actually taking place”. «At that point the organizers had two choices – the author herself noted years later on the occasion of a theater show of her-of her: the first of hers was to tell me “thank you, it was nice but that’s how it went”. The second was to take risks. The next day a press release was launched in which the organization made it known that I would present my book because in Cuneo freedom of thought and speech would always be defended. This is why I have a special relationship with Cuneo.”

Massimo Giannini remembered his friend Michela Murgia: “She made her life a civil, political and moral ethical testimony”

That festival is Scrittorincittà and for Michela Murgia it has never been a festival like the others. «From that moment the opportunities for meeting and exchange have grown – Stefania Chiavero, the director of the Cuneo Civic Library, the oldest in Piedmont, which organizes the exhibition for the Municipality and the Department of Culture, recalled yesterday -: from Festival du Premier Roman de Chambéry, where the Italian readers of our Award gave her a warm welcome, to sharing the project of the Sardinian association Liberos, which she wanted, and the campaign “With culture we eat”». Since that distant 2006 Michela has attended Cuneo almost continuously. The same city that yesterday, in one of the events of the 25th edition of the literary festival, wanted to dedicate an afternoon to her, to her ideas and to her books together with the former director of The print and now a columnist for the Republic Massimo Giannini and the readings of the actresses and activists Cinzia Spanò and Valeria Perdonò, of Amleta, the feminist collective created to combat gender inequality and violence in the world of entertainment.

«Cuneo, in the form of the many readers who came to her meetings, who recognized her and stopped her on the street, who waited for her for a long time in the endless signing sessions, who requested her edition after edition, was good for Michela – the writer Matteo Corradini, one of the curators of the festival, recently recalled -. The city felt good with her, and she felt good here, and I think she returned with the desire to renew that first happiness, when few believed in her, and with a sense of shared gratitude that at all ages we call in only one way: friendship”.

In 2010 «Accabadora» won, in addition to the famous Campiello, the 12th edition of the City of Cuneo Award for the First Novel. Her last appearance was on 19 November 2022 when, at the end of the meeting with Corradini himself to present “God Save the Queer”, Michela stood up and took a photo from the stage of the Toselli theater of the audience that she loved so much.

On that same stage yesterday Massimo Giannini was moved when he remembered his friend and intellectual «who put her body into all the battles and was capable of transforming even illness into a political act»: «Michela was a generous woman : if he chose you, he spared you nothing. Affection and friendship, always. But also the criticisms and outbursts. Like when we got a title wrong, or we wrote “male” pieces on current events and violence against women. Thanks to you The print it was the first newspaper in Italy to have introduced the figure of the Diversity Editor who reads and rereads all sensitive articles on gender topics. A role that we are proud to have entrusted to a friend Pasquale Quaranta for whom Michela loved very much.” Michela as divisive as Saviano (“Long live the divisive”, applause), Michela who spent herself like no one else would have done to defend those values ​​and all the others she believed in, for the too short 51 years that fate gave her live. On stage Giannini shared the writer’s last message which expressed «gratitude for having finally been understood» and looked to the future: «One distant day I will direct a place where communication takes place in a way that many today don’t even imagine having need. The guide, as always, is Gramsci: bringing complexity even to those who no longer look for it in the spaces where we have done it up to now.” And the memory goes to the Roman meetings for lunch in the usual Trastevere tavern to share a plate of white rice and think together, the writer and the director who had strongly wanted her among his signatures: «Three things matter, he told me, in this tumor that I have and that I want to impose on the debate, beyond my personal story: public health which must be protected to the limit from the right’s aggression against welfare, then the discrimination for those with cancer who go to bank doesn’t even get the mortgage. And finally the end of life, the missing law, the person you necessarily have to marry because otherwise you won’t have anyone to help you in the hospital. If there is a good reason to die, for me it lies in these three values.”