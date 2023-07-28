The Untold Story: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Time in the Church Choir and His Struggles with Fame

Title: Tekashi 6ix9ine Reveals His Past as a Church Choir Member in Emotional Interview

Subtitle: The controversial rapper opens up about his childhood and the possibility of returning to the church choir

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the American rapper known for his distinct look and chart-topping hits, recently surprised fans by revealing a hidden talent and a part of his past that many were unaware of. In an interview with journalist Astrid Rivera, a contributor to “Despierta América,” Tekashi disclosed that he was once a member of a church choir before his fame and tumultuous journey in the music industry.

During the interview, the 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, talked about his early experiences singing in church and expressed his willingness to return to singing religious songs. However, Tekashi admitted feeling hesitant due to potential rejection caused by his heavily-tattooed face, a stark contrast to his earlier choir days. The young artist fondly recalled the songs he used to sing, such as “I Will Praise My Lord” and “Jerusalem How Beautiful You Are,” showcasing his emotional connection to his past.

Tekashi reminisced about his childhood, mentioning his mother’s influence in putting him in the church choir. He revealed that he not only sang but also played various instruments such as the tambourine, maracas, and timbales. Despite his controversial image, the rapper expressed excitement at the possibility of participating in the church choir again, showing a softer side amidst his ongoing public feuds and personal struggles.

However, Tekashi expressed doubt regarding how the church community would react to his return. His face tattoos, which have become synonymous with his persona, made him question whether he would be accepted by the churchgoers. Maintaining a sense of self-awareness, Tekashi acknowledged that his appearance might hinder his acceptance, saying, “Yes, but I don’t think they want me there, look at how my face is tattooed, it’s just that I’m ashamed (…) Here all the Christians are going to make comments to me.”

The interview, which took place last March, has received an overwhelming response, with many fans and viewers offering words of encouragement to Tekashi. They reminded him that God loves him for who he is and urged him to follow his heart without fear of judgment. The rapper’s emotional moments in the interview, evident through his sparkle-filled eyes, touched the hearts of many, proving that behind the controversial figure lies a vulnerable individual.

In other news related to Tekashi 6ix9ine, tensions have escalated between the rapper and fellow artist Anuel AA. Anuel recently made serious allegations against Tekashi and requested that he stay away from his daughter. Furthermore, Tekashi’s collaboration with Yailin La Más Viral sparked controversy, with Anuel commenting on the partnership.

As Tekashi navigates through his personal and professional challenges, his interview regarding his past and contemplated return to the church choir sheds light on the complex individual behind the controversial image. Despite the uncertainties he faces, Tekashi’s willingness to share vulnerable aspects of his life undoubtedly provokes reflection on the importance of embracing second chances and personal growth, regardless of past mistakes or appearance.

