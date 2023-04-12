The candidate for mayor of the town of Tafi Viejo, Enrique Lazarte, threw a campaign spot with a proposal to build toilets but with a particularity: he wants all citizens to be able to “poop in a decent bathroom”.

In the video, the applicant shows that in the city many streets are not paved and some neighbors don’t have bathrooms.

“Surely you have a place to shit. But more than a thousand families in Tafí do not have water or a bathroom,” says the Tucuman candidate in a video that quickly went viral.

In the spot, which lasts 51 seconds, Lazarte points out: “Surely the mayor and his wife also have a place to shit and it must be very nice. But more than a thousand families from Tafice do not have that possibility.“.

“That we all have the chance to shit in a decent bathroom”

The candidate pointed against the current community chief and pointed out that his management failed to end the problem during the last eight years.

“The Mayor does not have that problem, but he should have been part of the solution in the last 8 years,” said Lazarte, who is a public accountant.

He added: “One of the first steps I’m going to take when I take office is to get the program going.”decent bathrooms’ which consists of building the thousand toilets that are missing in Tafí in record time so that we all have the chance to shit in a decent bathroom“.

