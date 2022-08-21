【Scholar Talk】

Author: Zhou Kan (Associate Professor, Capital Normal University)

The Chinese have always attached great importance to the door culture, and the door is regarded as the face of the building. The plaques on the lintel can be seen in the palace gardens, pavilions, and shops and dwellings. With the passage of time, most of the plaques have disappeared, or are listed as cultural relics collections, or scattered among the people. Only some of the time-honored plaques are still hanging prominently and inlaid on the gates and beams of the streets and markets. They integrate calligraphy art, poetry and allusions, customs and fashion, and production technology. They are dignified and heavy, and both elegant and popular have become a concrete manifestation of the city’s historical heritage, cultural characteristics and aesthetic interest. It can be called the symbol and business card of the city. .

Thai Building Wu Changshuo’s title

Chong Detang Liang Tongshu’s inscription

Historical Imprints City Cards

Deep in the memory of ordinary people, the plaques of time-honored brands often contain the story and concept of a brand, record the development and changes of the city, and carry a long historical memory. Since the rise of the “font size culture” of shops in the Song Dynasty, the shops not only attached importance to the naming of the font size, but also attached great importance to the inscription and calligraphy of the font size. A well-carved plaque can not only improve the economic benefits of the store, but also enhance the image of the brand. Some shops have gained notoriety due to the dignitaries who wrote the plaques. The calligraphy on the plaque is transformed into the iconic signboard of the business, which spreads the interests and ideas of the operator to the world. After entering the modern society, with the change of architectural forms, high-rise buildings replaced pavilions and pavilions, and plaque calligraphy gradually lost its stage. Only the old plaques still exist in the daily life of ordinary people. In the eyes of the operator, the plaque is the “eye of life” of the store. No matter the vicissitudes of life, as long as the plaque is still there, the time-honored brand will be there.

The time-honored plaques that have survived in the world now have the largest number of wooden plaques and are the easiest to see. The number of stone plaques is small, and most of them are inlaid on the high walls of the shop floors mainly composed of masonry structures. For example, in the Dashilan area of ​​Beijing, stone plaques such as “Qingyun Pavilion” and “Yilai Mou” can also be seen. Most of the plaques of the time-honored brands are rectangular in shape, with occasional special shapes, such as the gourd-shaped plaque in Daoxiang Village and an oval-shaped bat-head plaque in both places. The lacquer bottom of the plaque is mostly black, and the black lacquer gold characters symbolize the “golden signboard”, indicating wealth, prosperity and a bright future. For example, the well-known time-honored Tongrentang, Quanjude, Neiliansheng, Daguanlou, Rongbaozhai, Zhimeizhai, etc. are all black lacquered gold plaques, expressing the best wishes of the store owners. In addition, there are also yellow, red, brown and other colors, such as Ruifuxiang plaque with black letters on yellow background, Taotaoju plaque with gold letters on red background, Thai building plaque with green letters on brown background, Jigu Pavilion with gold letters on blue background, Deshou Hall with gold letters on green background, etc. , the color contrast is bright and very eye-catching. The calligraphy inscription on the heart of the plaque complements the traditional pattern decoration on the border of the plaque, and it becomes a beautiful scenery in the commercial signboard.

Cuiwen Pavilion, the title of Chu Tunan

Qingyun Pavilion by He Weipu

The famous plaques are the epitome of the shops in the neighborhood. The shops are lined up one after another, and the calligraphy on the plaques is a magnificent sight. Today, when we walk in the urban business district, compared with the standardized printed fonts and computer font plaques, the time-honored plaques with different fonts and styles, as an integral part of the city’s style, are not only books by calligraphers, but also It is the realistic carrier of unique social form and cultural connotation, carrying profound humanistic heritage and aesthetic appeal. In today’s wide application of printed fonts, computer fonts and creative fonts, in the face of some “sick” fonts, “Jianghu” fonts and other chaotic creations under the banner of calligraphy, the sophisticated and time-honored calligraphy on plaques can achieve both practical and aesthetic functions. A highly unified “calligraphy work” is undoubtedly a good medicine for the morbid calligraphy aesthetics, just like the fusion point of historical culture and modern civilization, bringing a unique aesthetic experience to contemporary people, becoming the most intuitive business card of urban culture and business culture.

celebrity style

Since ancient times, the plaques of time-honored brands have been inscribed by famous people, pursuing celebrity effects and showing a strong social and cultural psychology of admiring celebrities. From emperors and generals, to world-famous literati and writers, they have all participated in the inscription of time-honored plaques. Celebrities are respected and admired by the world, and their social influence has good advertising and communication effects.

Compared with the palace and garden plaques, the time-honored plaques reflect the beauty of simplicity in terms of materials, decoration, and craftsmanship. Most of them are designed with flat frame, which is easier to highlight the inscriber and his calligraphy, which is in line with the original intention of pursuing celebrity effect and commercial promotion. In the late Qing Dynasty, most of the shops in the choice of the writer of the font size were based on their identity and status, and they were proud of the inscriptions of powerful and famous officials. For example, in the Qing Dynasty, the inscriptions on the plaques of the South Paper Shop in the Qingmi Pavilion of Liulichang in Beijing were Akton, the elder of the three dynasties of Kang, Yong and Qian, Na Yancheng, the governor of Zhili, Qi Yuzao, a scholar of Tirenge, Zeng Guofan, a scholar of Wuyingdian, and Weng Tonghe, minister of military aircraft. The anecdote of “the prince wrote the plaque, the champion of the champion”. With the social changes, the inscription plaques are no longer only proud of the powerful and political, but celebrities and cultural celebrities, scholars and calligraphers and painters have increasingly become the main body of shop plaque inscriptions. Wu Changshuo, Kang Youwei, Qi Baishi, Chen Banding, Yu Fei’an, Guo Moruo, Xu Beihong, Zhang Daqian, Chu Tunan, Sha Menghai, Shu Tong, Li Keran, Zhao Puchu, Wu Zuoren, Qigong and other well-known figures in modern and modern history all raised their pens for time-honored brands , inscribed plaque. Generations of politicians, artists and scholars’ writing, writing, writing, writing, and writing are condensed in the plaque through calligraphy. Together with the stories of the old people behind them, they carry the changes of the time-honored brand and the inheritance of the cultural context, and store heavy memories.

Tongrentang

Building outside the building (ink ink) Sha Menghai inscription

Writers of different eras and identities have inscribed tens of thousands of main plaques and related supporting plaques for hereditary old shops across the country. Most of them have profound cultural literacy and good writing skills, and many of them are giants in various fields, which play an important role in promoting the inheritance of urban context and the preservation of cultural memory. The calligraphy of the calligrapher and the traditional skills, business philosophy and cultural connotation of the time-honored brand complement each other and are well-known all over the world. With the passage of time, the previous generations of writers with different identities have long since passed away, but the traces of writing they left have been preserved and spread for a long time in the form of plaques. Although the plaque is small, it contains only words and ink. The personal writing in the study of famous scholars eventually became a “public calligraphy work” that attracted worldwide attention. Compared with the manuscripts, long scrolls on the desk, and the calligraphy works in the central hall and vertical scroll in the interior, the plaques hanging in the public places are directly visible, which are closer to the life of the common people, and are fresh and interesting, with unparalleled influence. , has also become a cultural messenger to spread the art of calligraphy to the public.

Ink color Huazhang Zhengda atmosphere

Pieces of well-written plaques spread unique values ​​and artistic connotations in a limited space, which greatly enriches the treasure house of Chinese calligraphy art. A moving window of art.

The writing on the plaques of time-honored brands has both practical and aesthetic functions, and easy to read is its basic requirement. Therefore, regular script and running regular script are commonly used fonts for inscription and plaque calligraphy, and people often summarize them as “big character list script”. In addition, there are also a small number of official script, seal script and cursive script plaques. Modern and contemporary celebrities inscribed Yuanzong Han and Wei Dynasty, and recently took Song and Ming Dynasty, and the choice of calligraphy is more diverse. For example, the plaques inscribed by Wu Zuoren, such as Yunyuzhai and Beijing Painting Shop, are all in seal script; the plaques inscribed by Wu Changshuo in Thai language and the plaques inscribed by Li Keran are in official script; the plaques inscribed by Qigong in Tongrentang are in regular script, and the plaques in Chinese bookstores are in regular script , Daguanlou plaque is cursive and so on. The real grass clerical script is prepared in various forms, and it is extremely spectacular. “The majesty and majesty are the most strange, and they are all called fat and dense.” , The new method is beyond the ancient meaning, and the calligraphy and ink are fragrant and innumerable.

Chen Liji Weng Tonghe

All in one place, Qianlong title

It is true that the time-honored calligraphy on the plaques presents a variety of styles, or ancient and simple, or elegant and solemn, or rough and strong, or beautiful and beautiful, showing the calligraphy style and aesthetic interest of writers of different eras. However, its cultural foundation and core have remained unchanged, spanning various book styles and different eras, showing a consistent pursuit of “upright atmosphere”. Qigong once said: “Books that are heavy, such as tablet tablets and Zhi Ming, are irrelevant. That is, the forehead, couplet, hand board, and name thorn are not appropriate.” “Kaizheng” refers to the Chinese character “body”. In addition to the external atmosphere and the sternness and grandeur of the law such as “Potential”, it also includes the “stern and pure style” expressed through pen and ink stippling and line drawing, as well as big-minded and grand-spirited. It is for this reason that many time-honored calligraphy on plaques and plaques across the country have been seen today, showing a style similar to that of “Yanti”. Yan Zhenqing’s book is serious and heavy, with awe-inspiring momentum, and his character and book quality are equally important. Such as Beijing Cuiwenge plaque and ancient bookstore plaque, Tianjin Quanyechang plaque and Zhengxingde plaque, Shanghai Laojiefu plaque and Dalong plaque, Hangzhou Huichuntang plaque and Zhongdetang plaque, Guangzhou Chenliji plaque and Zhimeizhai plaque, etc. They are all strong, round and thick in strokes, square and dense in structure, and dignified and dignified, attracting people from all over the world to stop and look up.

From the subtlety inside the character to the majestic outside the character; from the personalized brush and ink language to the aesthetic pursuit of “serious and elegant, beautiful in wait and see”; from the lofty taste of calligraphy to the mental image of the era of cultural construction, the plaque of the time-honored brand is not only a treasure of calligraphy art, It is also a symbolic symbol to protect and inherit the profound commercial culture and regional culture of a city. It not only carries the historical memory of the time-honored brand, but also reflects its cultural accumulation and heritage. As Ouyang Zhongshi, a calligraphy educator, said, “Writing and writing, the text is to carry the Tao, the calligraphy is bright, and the time is as needed.” The plaques of time-honored brands combine literature, calligraphy, architecture, commerce, culture and other elements into an urban cultural landscape, giving the city a unique artistic charm and cultural taste, as if opening an intuitive and vivid window of traditional culture, allowing people to experience literature and art The fashion is to cultivate morality and beauty with books, and to pass on the scriptures to eulogize Taoism.

“Guangming Daily” (August 21, 2022 09 edition)

