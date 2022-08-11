Source title: The urban theme movie “Destiny Transaction” is completed to show the life under the “Symphony of Destiny”

Recently, the film “Destiny” was completed in Liyang, Jiangsu. This is the second realistic urban theme masterpiece produced by Beijing Yahui Jiaying Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. after “72 Hours in School District”. The film combines comedy, suspense, music, family and other types of elements, focusing on family relationships, doctor-patient relationships, and art examinations for further education, and presents in a wide-angle format wonderful stories that touch the tears in life and gain insight into human nature. Screenwriter and director Chen Xiaoming said, “This film is about an intellectual living in a modern city as the protagonist. The core of the film is ‘righteousness’, publicity, and goodness. It is not so much that this story wants to create a keeper The teacher of the bottom line of conscience, it is better to say that he wants to present a real person, the pursuit of truth, goodness and beauty that each of us has in our hearts, and the simple nature of children. Mindfulness is the highest purpose of this film. “ Movie “Destiny Deal” concept poster “Destiny” director Chen Xiaoming Producer Feng Hen and director Chen Xiaoming are working together for the third time. She hopes that through the combination of realistic themes and classical music, the story and the fate of the characters will be more ups and downs, so that the audience can feel the elegant music and flaws. Human nature is intertwined, showing a variety of life under the “Symphony of Destiny”. See also Eco Bio Boutique, from a small herbalist to a sustainable beauty tech company “Destiny” producer Feng Xun The film “Destiny Transaction” continues the complex and dramatic characteristics of director Chen Xiaoming’s story line, and has enabled powerful actors Song Yang, Lan Yingying, Yu Entai, Wang Jiuli, etc. to join the performance, which is bound to bring a sincere and touching story to the audience. The film was all filmed in Liyang. In response to the requirements of Jiangsu Province for epidemic prevention, the crew actively took a series of countermeasures. The crew resumed work after a four-month hiatus. While overcoming various pressures and difficulties, they did their best to create a high-quality picture quality. “Millennium ancient town, beautiful sound of Liyang”, which is very consistent with the film’s purpose, theme expression and visual charm, and will surely make more people fall in love with this land. This film is dedicated by the producer Beijing Yahui Jiaying Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Dengfeng International Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Beijing Chinese Jiashi Performing Arts Culture Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Zhongxing Industry Investment and Development Group Co., Ltd. “Destiny” actors from left to right: Yan Jingyao, Zhao Ben, Liu Hongfei, Yu Entai, Song Yang, Wang Yijie, Zhang Lei “Destiny” starring Song Yang “Destiny” starring Lan Yingying “Destiny” starring Yu Entai “Destiny” actor Wang Jiuli “Destiny” actor Fu Miao Zhang Ying “Destiny” actor Guo Qiucheng “Destiny” actor Qian Yi “Destiny” actor Xu Shixin

Recently, the film “Destiny” was completed in Liyang, Jiangsu. This is the second masterpiece of realism urban theme produced by Beijing Yahui Jiaying Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. after “72 Hours in School District”. The film combines comedy, suspense, music, family and other types of elements, focusing on family relationships, doctor-patient relationships, and art examinations for further studies.

Screenwriter and director Chen Xiaoming said, “This film is about an intellectual living in a modern city as the protagonist. The core of the film is ‘righteousness’, publicity, and goodness. It is not so much that this story wants to create a keeper The teacher of the bottom line of conscience, it is better to say that he wants to present a real person, the pursuit of truth, goodness and beauty that each of us has in our hearts, and the simple nature of children. Mindfulness is the highest purpose of this film. “

Movie “Destiny Deal” concept poster

“Destiny” director Chen Xiaoming

Producer Feng Hen and director Chen Xiaoming are working together for the third time. She hopes that through the combination of realistic themes and classical music, the story and the fate of the characters will be more ups and downs, so that the audience can feel the elegant music and flaws. Human nature is intertwined, showing a variety of life under the “Symphony of Destiny”.

“Destiny” producer Feng Xun

The film “Destiny Transaction” continues the complex and dramatic characteristics of director Chen Xiaoming’s story line, and enables powerful actors Song Yang, Lan Yingying, Yu Entai, Wang Jiuli, etc. to join the performance, which is bound to bring a sincere and touching story to the audience.

The film was all filmed in Liyang. In response to the requirements of Jiangsu Province for epidemic prevention, the crew actively took a series of countermeasures. The crew resumed work after a four-month hiatus. While overcoming various pressures and difficulties, they did their best to create a high-quality picture quality.

“Millennium ancient town, beautiful sound of Liyang”, which is very consistent with the film’s purpose, theme expression and visual charm, and will surely make more people fall in love with this land.

This film is dedicated by the producer Beijing Yahui Jiaying Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Dengfeng International Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Beijing Chinese Jiashi Performing Arts Culture Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Zhongxing Industry Investment and Development Group Co., Ltd.

“Destiny” actors from left to right: Yan Jingyao, Zhao Ben, Liu Hongfei, Yu Entai, Song Yang, Wang Yijie, Zhang Lei

“Destiny” starring Song Yang

“Destiny” starring Lan Yingying

“Destiny” starring Yu Entai

“Destiny” actor Wang Jiuli

“Destiny” actor Fu Miao Zhang Ying

“Destiny” actor Guo Qiucheng

“Destiny” actor Qian Yi

“Destiny” actor Xu Shixin