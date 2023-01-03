Original Title: Urban Workplace Emotional Drama “Although there is a Gale” hits the air at the beginning of the year (quote)

“Veteran cadre” Jin Dongren starts a new business in middle age (theme)

News tonight (Reporter Liu Guifang) The urban workplace emotional drama “In spite of the Gale” is currently being broadcast on Jiangsu Satellite TV. The inspirational entrepreneurial story, the warm and cold feelings in the workplace, coupled with the ups and downs of the business world, and various reversals of life experience, made this drama attract a lot of attention as soon as it aired.

“Even if the Wind Rises” is directed by Fei Zhenxiang, written by Li Xiao and Jiang Wuji, starring Jin Dong, and starring Song Jia, Tian Yu and Yang Jue. The play tells the story of Tang Chen, the owner of a public relations company played by Jin Dong, who was “betrayed” by his fiancée Shuo Bing played by Song Jia when his career was booming. He had to declare bankruptcy and struggled to start a second business.

In the play, Jin Dong plays Tang Chen, the boss of a public relations company. In the words of his fiancée Shuo Bing, he is a top “public relations gentleman” who is “hot and one of the best in the industry”. However, the pressure of the external environment forces him to face major life choices. Shuo Bing, played by Song Jia, is a resolute and decisive female president who can stand shoulder to shoulder with her fiancé Tang Chen in her career. But the scene of her father being forced to jump to his death 15 years ago has become a shadow that she can never get rid of in her life. In order to find out the truth of the year, Shuo Bing wraps herself under a hard shell, unable to fully open her heart even to her beloved.

“Although there is a strong wind” is the director Fei Zhenxiang after directing the popular web dramas “Ghost Blowing the Lantern: Huangpizi Grave”, “Angry Qingxiangxi”, “Longling Miku”, “Antique Bureau Middle Game”, “Xinghan Brilliant” and other dramas. It is the first time to direct an urban themed drama series. Screenwriter Li Xiao has been deeply involved in the field of urban emotional dramas. The dramas such as “Spicy Mother-in-law”, “Big Man” and “Good Mr. ” she acted as the screenwriter are all rare and well-known works that have aroused widespread heated discussions among audiences.

Every actor in this play is a powerful faction who speaks with his works. Jin Dong, Song Jia, Tian Yu, Yang Jue lead the leading roles, Sun Chun, Ni Dahong and others star in friendship, and also brings together Li Hongtao, Liu Bin, Yang Kun, Yue Yang, Sha Baoliang, Zhang Duo, Li Naiwen, Zhu Zhu, Liang Jing, Hai Yitian , Xin Zhilei, Zeng Li and a group of actors familiar to the audience, wonderfully interpret the portraits of urban workplace figures.