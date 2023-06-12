Home » The Uruguayans took to the streets to receive the selected Sub 20 world champion
Entertainment

The Uruguayans took to the streets to receive the selected Sub 20 world champion

by admin
The Uruguayans took to the streets to receive the selected Sub 20 world champion

The Uruguayans took to the streets of Montevideo, the capital of the country, to receive and applaud the Under 20 world champions, who arrived from Argentina after defeating Italy 1-0 in the final and winning the World Cup for the first time of the category.

“Give him a champion, give him a champion…”, the Charrúas shouted with large flags. The Celeste team landed at noon at the Carrasco airport, and they instantly felt the affection of the fans who accompanied them in their cars in the champions’ caravan to the historic Centenario stadium, and through the streets of Montevideo.

Luis Suárez had congratulated the champions through a video call at the end of Sunday’s game in La Plata and celebrated the victory in the caravan to share with the players in the historic celebration.

See also  Football: U20 World Cup, Nunziata "we can make history" - Football

You may also like

Gerardo Morales told Patricia Bullrich that she is...

Looking for “Voice of the Country” Guangdong Country...

the key procedure to collect the bonus of...

2023 Shi Xiangyun’s 17th physical music album “Listen...

Russia’s better weapons and tactics pose a challenge...

Bus stoppage: the measure was lifted in the...

What services will affect this Tuesday in Neuquén...

New Career丨Virtual Reality Designer: Creating Dreams in Another...

US armed forces recruit migrants and offer them...

“When I Fly to You” is scheduled to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy