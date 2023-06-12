The Uruguayans took to the streets to receive the selected Sub 20 world champion

The Uruguayans took to the streets of Montevideo, the capital of the country, to receive and applaud the Under 20 world champions, who arrived from Argentina after defeating Italy 1-0 in the final and winning the World Cup for the first time of the category.

“Give him a champion, give him a champion…”, the Charrúas shouted with large flags. The Celeste team landed at noon at the Carrasco airport, and they instantly felt the affection of the fans who accompanied them in their cars in the champions’ caravan to the historic Centenario stadium, and through the streets of Montevideo.

Luis Suárez had congratulated the champions through a video call at the end of Sunday’s game in La Plata and celebrated the victory in the caravan to share with the players in the historic celebration.