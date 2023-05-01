Home » The US intervenes First Republic Bank, which will go to JPMorgan
NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase Bank will take over all deposits and most of the assets of battered First Republic Bank, the FDIC announced Monday.

California regulators have closed First Republic and named the federal agency as its recipient, the FDIC said. JPMorgan Chase would assume “all of First Republic Bank’s deposits and substantially all of its assets,” the statement said.

First Republic Bank’s 84 branches in eight states were set to reopen Monday as offices of JPMorgan Chase.

Authorities were looking for a way to resolve the situation before markets in the United States opened on Monday. San Francisco-based First Republic had been in trouble since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March. That added to concerns that the bank might not survive much longer as an independent entity.

Associated Press writer Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

