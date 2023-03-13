The headquarters of the Regional Faculty of Neuquén of the UTN that is based in Plaza Huincul sumo of classes on the top floor that seeks to contain in this way especially the student body of the first years in degree courses. In addition, they were enabled two laboratories for Chemistry and Electronics courses. These last spaces may also be used by students of the Technological College.

As part of the national University Infrastructure program, the construction of these two classrooms, two laboratories, added to the rConditioning of the patio and green space from the central building, located in Barrio Uno, in Plaza Huincul.

Altogether they rose 1,100 covered square meters and the furniture was received. “These large classroom spaces with the capacity to contain students who are in the first years of the degree, a classroom that adapts to a SUM,” explained Dean Pablo Liscovsky.

In the case of laboratories, one of them will be used by secondary students who attend the Technological College of the UTN, which is in the second year of its creation. In this way, students can have closer and direct access to the university environment.

«The idea is that the physical space of the university is not distant for them, but that it is a natural environment in which they develop, for this reason activities will be carried out in the faculty so that they become familiar with the university environment, they will be able to carry out physics and electronics practices,” he said.

As for the other laboratory, it will be destined to the study of thermal cracking. The aim is to strengthen the scientific and technological activities that have been carried out for several years in this faculty.

The rector of the UTN, Rubén Soro described that they are 100 works that are executed ahead in public universities, many completed and others in progress. The contribution not only involves building, but also the strengthening of scientific and technological equipment for researchers.

“It is a very large sum of public policies of the national State” and “taking advantage of opportunities, it is about managing. This moment marks the growth of the FRN.”

Two degree courses are taught at this faculty: Chemical Engineering and Electronic Engineering, in Plaza Huincul. Aulic extensions with tertiary formations depend on this.



