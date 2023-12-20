The vacuum cleaner is not a Christmas gift and the lists are only for children. Here’s what you need to know for etiquette-proof gifts

For some they are a delight, for others a damnation. Good education and good old manners which should help us, if not to make mistakes, at least to not make a fool of ourselves, can help to extricate ourselves from the puzzle of Christmas gifts. The mini gift guide if not perfect, at least passable, he did it Samuele Briatore, president of the Italian Academy of Galateo, researcher at Sapienza University of Rome and author of the book The rules of good manners.

What can’t be missing to turn a Christmas present into a perfect Christmas gift?

«What is closest to my heart is a ticket, which we often lose. If there is a gift and there is a thought in the gift, then it must be written. Also because most of the time we don’t even like the gift we receive. But if the ticket is personalized, then we put it in our little box and sometimes, even if it were every two or three years, we go and fish it out. The ticket is the gift.”

What is the mistake you most easily fall into?

«The most widespread mistake is the classic mass-produced gift. I buy twenty mandarin candles, give them to all my friends and I have solved the problem. But how do we feel about receiving a gift without even the slightest thought being given to us? We feel like one among many. If it has to be a mass gift and doesn’t have an emotional meaning, then it’s better not to do it.”

Are there any gifts that really shouldn’t be given?

«In the new concept, no, they are not there. Once upon a time it was thought that it wasn’t too elegant to give something for the bathroom as a gift, but that’s not the case. I can’t go and get just any perfume, that doesn’t make sense, but if I know what you like, then that’s fine. S says that pearls are not given away, because they bring tears. But that’s not true, in the 1950s they were an engagement gift. The same goes for pins and wallets. The gift should be something that is appreciated, that is part of the history of the person receiving it and in short tells us what we are.”

A simple idea, but certainly effective?

«Local food should be cleared through customs, as it is the most popular. You give me the flavor of the earth, the tradition, you are giving me a much more beautiful gift than the usual scented candles. Get away from the idea of ​​the brand, the designer label, the cost. The gift does not have a cost, but a meaning. We are more amazed by a good book than by an expensive frill that we may not even use. Let’s go back to the meaning of the gift a little, let’s move away from the useful gift. The vacuum cleaner is not a gift and neither is the electric razor. Those are useful things. The gift however is extraordinary. It’s something I would like, but it’s superfluous.”

No wish lists?

«It’s not a gift, it’s a bank transfer. The gift is not asked for, because it is not due. I can’t give the price: even if we’re family, you don’t know what moment the other is going through. The wish list remains with the children, when they grow up it’s better not to. That’s not the point.”

Is it bad to give away used items?

«Vintage is the new luxury. Obviously, it can be given as a gift to those who love it. You must always keep an eye on the person receiving the gift. I also see friends buy things they like and then say “then I’ll figure out who to give them to”. They are gifts without personality, completely disconnected.”

When is not giving a gift rude?

«There is an official part and an unofficial part. If I go to dinner during the holidays at the homes of friends and relatives with children, I bring the gift. A little thought is always given to the child, even not during the holidays. A new habit that I find wrong is the subordinate giving the gift to the manager and the manager instead not giving the gift to the subordinate. But it’s the opposite: it’s the manager who gives others a gift, even a little something, a sciu sciu. But it is the manager who must give a gift to collaborators. You bring twenty, thirty people for lunch, for breakfast. Giving a gift to those who work with you all year round, I’m not saying it’s necessary, but it’s a nice way to say thank you.”

And how do we behave among colleagues?

«It depends on the situation. If there is a meeting between colleagues at Christmas, the gift is quite obvious. You can use some tricks, such as putting some gifts in your bag and then avoiding taking them out if no one else does. But if they are thoughts and not expensive gifts, I don’t embarrass anyone and I create a new tradition. Which is never a bad thing.”