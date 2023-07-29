The value of universal democracy

Lula’s speech on the relativity of the concept of democracy provoked an intense debate on social networks and in the media. The positions were varied and all kinds of arguments were mixed to defend or attack a universal idea of ​​democracy.

From a philosophical perspective, the discussion is endless. Ultimately, we are talking about concepts and not objects, so it is impossible to reach a definitive and unappealable conclusion. But from the point of view of the social and political sciences, there is an established consensus on what democracy means and its universality.

Political science, through authors such as Robert Dahl, Norberto Bobbio, Adam Przeworski and others, agrees on one basic point: democracy is a political regime in which the opposition has the possibility of winning elections.

On the political level, the United Nations has contributed to spreading a universal notion of democracy, consolidated through protocols and pacts that protect rights that are also considered universal. This is the case of the Protocol on Civil and Political Rights, to which both Brazil and Venezuela are signatories.

The Human Rights Commission, in 2002, in its Resolution 46, declared that the basic elements of democracy include:

TO). Free and fair periodic elections.

B). Existence of free, independent and pluralistic media.

C). Respect for fundamental human rights and fundamental freedoms, among others.

None of these principles can be verified today in Venezuela.

When we look at the Venezuelan elections, yes, they have been numerous, but with each election the irregularities have increased. Both Chávez and Maduro corrupted the electoral processes before, during and after.

Before the elections, the government abuses state resources, uses militiamen to prevent the opposition from campaigning in popular neighborhoods, disqualifies candidates and political parties, and threatens or coerces the logistics teams of candidates.

Last month we saw how Henrique Capriles (centre-left) was beaten when he visited a neighborhood in the interior of the country and how the police arrested the person who rented the sound equipment for María Corina Machado (centre-right) to speak at a rally. These are not the first cases.

The government uses political disqualifications to prevent the population from electing the candidates of their choice, but this does not only happen to the traditional political opposition. In the 2021 gubernatorial and mayoral elections, the Venezuelan Communist Party, a longtime government ally, suffered fourteen such disqualifications to prevent it from running separately in some municipalities and fragmenting the government’s narrow electoral base.

During elections, the government threatens voters with exclusion from social policies and uses activists and militiamen to control people’s vote and ensure that they vote “correctly.

And after the elections, even when the opposition wins, the government, through the courts or the Attorney General’s Office, disqualifies the winners, preventing them from taking office, as happened in 2016 with three indigenous deputies, or in 2021 with the winner of the gubernatorial elections in the state of Barinas (southwestern Venezuela).

Sometimes, the government simply takes away the resources and powers of the opposition governors, as in the case of Zulia (northwest of the country). All this when the votes are not invented, as happened in 2017, according to what Smartmatic, the company responsible for the software and voting machines in the country, denounced.

If we look at the situation of the media in Venezuela, the outlook is no less discouraging. Private newspapers and channels can barely survive under great economic pressure and as long as they avoid political criticism. Seventy-eight radio stations were closed last year without anyone knowing why. European Union observers who monitored the 2021 elections noted that “some media outlets choose not to provide information to avoid political problems.

The interlocutors of the EU Electoral Observation Missions reported self-censorship in twenty-one states and the change in editorial line of some media. as a consequence of political pressures in thirteen states.

The situation of other human rights is even more dramatic. The Venezuelan government is the first in Latin America with an open investigation in the International Criminal Court for having committed crimes against humanity, that is, torture, murder and rape, among others.

The cases of torture were documented by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and UN agencies such as the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. As of today, according to the Venezuelan NGO Foro Penal, there are still more than two hundred political prisoners in the country. Arbitrariness reaches such absurd levels that, even if a court issues a sentence of release, the person can remain incarcerated by decision of the prison director.

The systematic violation of human rights does not only affect those who are politically organized. The right to strike is de facto eliminated and many union leaders are imprisoned or assassinated. Indigenous populations experience the destruction of their territory by government-sponsored mining, as well as threats and harassment if they protest publicly.

It is no coincidence that the most important international indicators of democracy, such as V-Dem, Freedom House and The Economist Index, coincide in describing Venezuela as an authoritarian regime. In other words, a dictatorship.

The fact that Venezuela is a dictatorship is a consensus consistent with the concept of democracy adopted by the majority of nations that defend human rights and researchers. And this consensus is not a purely technical question, but also a historical one.

One of the greatest tragedies of the last century was that leaders and intellectuals who questioned the legitimacy of “liberal” democracy were imprisoned or assassinated by the “popular”, “radical” or “worker” democracies they helped build.

The lessons of the 20th century and the universal value of rights must not be forgotten.

*Sociologist from the Central University of Venezuela. Specialization in Public Policies for Equality by the Latin American Council of Social Sciences (Clacso). Text distributed by Latin America/21

