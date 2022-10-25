Home Entertainment The Vans x NEIGHBORHOOD Collection Is Officially Released | HYPEBEAST
by admin
Vans once again collaborated with Japanese streetwear brand NEIGHBORHOOD to release a joint series, which will present the cultural narrative of both parties. In the past joint names, Vans and NEIGHBORHOOD have repeatedly re-engraved the Anaheim series of shoes with pure American flavor as the label. This time, the new Vans × NEIGHBORHOOD joint series is again selected from the Anaheim series, using Era 95 DX and Old Skool 36 DX as the blueprint, retaining the original design of textured fabrics and fine workmanship. and brown-gray suede fabrics are respectively covered in the four pairs of shoes. Details such as outsole wrapping, guard lines, eye holes, heel labels and shoelaces are consistent with the color of the shoe body, while the NEIGHBORHOOD slogan “CRAFT WITH PRIDE TOKYO” EST. 1994″ is decorated on the outsole, and the words “NBHD URBAN CLASSICS” and “NBHD” are added to the front and back of the shoe.

The Vans × NEIGHBORHOOD joint series will be available on all major Vans channels from October 29, 2022. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

