The verdict of a popular jury left a sensation of impunity in the crime of the Zani brothers

The words of the president of the popular jury are still going around in his head. Silvana Etchevere did everything in her power to ensure that the murder of her partner, Julio Raúl Zani, did not go unpunished. But the jury’s verdict took her breath away. And although several weeks have passed since that dramatic epilogue, she still can’t understand it. Neither does Monica Zani. Her two brothers, Julio Raúl and Alejandro Zani, were shot to death.

The defendant José González Aguilar, who admitted having fired his 45-caliber revolver at the victims, was only found guilty by the popular jury for the aggravated homicide by the use of a firearm, committed excessively in the legitimate defense of Alejandro Zani. The unusual thing is that Alejandro was unarmed, according to the testimonies heard at the trial.

The tragedy occurred in the early morning of Christmas 2021, in a field about 35 kilometers from Villa La Angostura. The Zani brothers with their families came to celebrate with an uncle who had invited them. There, they met González Aguilar. The problems arose at the time of the dance. A fight broke out and it all ended in a bloodbath.

The witnesses indicated that Julio was carrying a poker or a rake with which he approached the truck where González Aguilar was driving, who declared that he had feared for his life and that of his wife and daughter, who were with him.

For this reason, he got out of the car with a loaded 45-caliber revolver and shot Julio. A projectile pierced the young man’s chest, who died minutes later from lethal bleeding. Alejandro was several meters away. But when he saw his brother wounded, he went over to help him. González Aguilar did not hesitate, advanced towards him and shot him. Alexander was unarmed. The wounded man died two days later. The defendant fired a total of 4 shots. Juli was 29 and Alejandro 36 years old.

The prosecutor’s office that accused González Aguilar for the simple homicide aggravated by the use of a firearm of the two Zani brothers. They also accused him of minor injuries to the detriment of Etchevere, for carrying a firearm for conditional civilian use without proper legal authorization, and possession of a firearm for civilian use without proper legal authorization. The complaint adhered to the prosecution’s theory of the case.

While the private defenders Facundo Trova and Laura Plaza maintained that the accusers could not prove the facts beyond all reasonable doubt. And they raised that a case of legitimate defense before an aggression.

On March 16, the popular jury found him not guilty of the injuries against Etchevere and not guilty of the murder of Julio Zani. They only found him guilty of aggravated homicide for the use of a firearm, with excess in the legitimate defense of Alejandro Zani.

Last week, Judge Federico Sommer, who led the jury trial, sentenced González Aguilar to 4 years and 4 months in prison.

“I feel like there was no justice in the jury trial. I had the feeling that people think it’s okay to go to a party armed and kill,” he said. “Two brothers left me that I will never see again,” she said. “There is an entire family destroyed,” she added. “I find it disrespectful and somewhat illogical. This man killed two people, ”she warned, indignant.

“It makes me feel like the jury didn’t understand what happened, like they only kept the defense witnesses and not everything that the ballistics experts had said,” Mónica lamented. “For me they were left with that last impression,” she indicated, referring to the defendant’s statement, that she cried in front of the jurors in her eagerness to move those present when she gave her version of the facts. Very different from what other witnesses declared.

“I do not wish on anyone what happened to us. It is a lack of respect. Today, justice does not exist, ”Monica concluded that she was left in charge of caring for her nephews, the children of one of her brothers.

“I would like to know what the jury based their verdict on”

“In this trial I did not see justice. They gave him an incredible, outrageous sentence,” said Silvana Etchevere. She said that the entire judicial process affected her. “When the jury deliberated that outrage, they were very angry,” she revealed.

At the instance of the penalty trial, Etchevere did not attend, precisely because the jury found the defendant not guilty for the death of her husband. They also did not find him guilty for the injuries she suffered to one of her hands when she got in the way and held the knife to González Aguilar, in the middle of the fight.

Two months have passed since that afternoon when the popular jury gave its verdict, and Etchevere is still outraged. She was that morning at the place where the tragedy occurred. She saw her partner fall wounded by the shot fired by the defendant. She ran, injured, across the field for help that early Christmas morning of 2021.

He affirms that González Aguilar’s story before the popular jury “was all a lie, but it no longer has value.”

“Everything he said is a lie. I was there. He was like he was attacked, when it was the opposite and my husband only defended himself, ”she assured.

“It is a shame and it is incredible how little the lives of two people are worth. That makes me very angry.” “I don’t know what the jury relied on when it came to giving a tremendous verdict,” I lament. “I don’t know what kind of justice we have. I can’t understand what happened, ”he maintained.

“There was sufficient evidence, experts declared, the prosecution did a neat job. Therefore, I would like to know what the jury based its verdict on, ”he said.

“I feel that the life of a human being is not valued. They were wrongly murdered and the system has benefits for the murderer. I have a hard time understanding it,” she noted.

“It’s like the jury was left with the lies that he told that he was in self-defense and they didn’t believe the victims,” ​​he lamented.

“We went with my husband and the daughter to have a good time with the family that Christmas. We did not know González Aguilar. I have so much impotence. It is something not to believe ”, he asserted.

“I feel like something heartbreaking inside my soul. I fought so hard for justice to be done so that no one else is circulating with weapons and for nothing ”, she expressed. “He (by González Aguilar) wanted to be God and decided who dies and who doesn’t,” said the woman.

Unlike the sentence handed down by courts that have technical or professional judges, who must present the grounds for their rulings, the popular jury does not have that obligation. You should only resolve guilty or not guilty.

And although there are possibilities to appeal the verdicts of popular juries, there are few cases where they were annulled by a higher court.

Etchevere thanked the lawyer who assisted them throughout the process. “We tried, we fought for justice, but we couldn’t achieve it.” “My husband’s death went unpunished,” he concluded.

Sentence

On May 17, Judge Federico Sommer handed down the sentence after the verdict of the popular jury on March 16.

The prosecutor in the Adrián De Lillo case had requested 8 years and 6 months for José González Aguilar, 55, for the crimes of aggravated homicide due to the use of a firearm committed in excess of legitimate defense, for the illegitimate possession of a firearm for civilian use and illegal possession of a weapon of war (45 caliber revolver). The complaint 12 years for the same crimes. The defense is sentenced to a minimum of 3 years and 6 months.

The judge valued in favor of the defendant the lack of a criminal record and applied 4 years and 4 months in prison “as a fair sentence”.



