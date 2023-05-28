the victory against Argentinos and the gaze on the leader River

Talleres achieved a valuable 1-0 victory over Argentinos Juniors, at Kempes, for date 18 of the Professional League. El Matador was more during the 90 minutes and was left with the victory thanks to the goal scored by Ramón Sosa. But it is also true that goalkeeper Guido Herrera was key to maintaining that advantage.

Diego Valoyes was chosen as the figure of the match for the official broadcast. The Colombian intervened positively in the Albiazul attack and provided an assist for the winning goal.

“It was thanks to God and my teammates (the fact of having been the figure). I think we did things well. We worked a lot during the week and it was reflected on the pitch: when you do things well, they turn out well on the pitch and that’s what’s important”.

Regarding the great moment of Talleres at the football level and in the standings, he highlighted: “We are going to continue working in the way we are doing. We are going to work hard and fight until the end and as far as we can go. River is first and it is a great team, but we are going to continue focused on what is ours, we are going to continue working to do things in the best way and wait to see what happens with the rest”.

More of the triumph of Talleres