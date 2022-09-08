Home Entertainment The victory of the same-sex couple character LGBTQ in “Peppa Pig”? – European and American comics – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

The victory of the same-sex couple character LGBTQ in “Peppa Pig”? – European and American comics – cnBeta.COM

by admin
The victory of the same-sex couple character LGBTQ in “Peppa Pig”? – European and American comics – cnBeta.COM

According to a recent report by foreign media NBC,Lesbian characters appear for the first time in the cartoon “Peppa Pig”. Penny the polar bear draws her family and tells Page that she has two mothers.In an episode of Peppa Pig, which aired on Channel 5 in the UK on Tuesday, Penny the polar bear pictured her holding hands with two polar bears and told Peppa: “It’s Penny, me and my mum and the other. A mother lives together.”

access:

Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

In the episode titled “Family,” Penny says that one of her moms is a doctor and the other mom can cook pasta.

After the show aired, someone said: “Many of the people who watch the show have two mums or two dads, which means their experience is reflected in an iconic children’s show.” Others called the move pointless , and others say it’s politically correct.

Translated into more than 40 languages ​​and broadcast in more than 180 countries and regions, the “Peppa Pig” cartoon has become a world-renowned animation, but it has also received some criticism because it shows the father at work and the mother at home. The nuclear family structure reinforces gender stereotypes. Therefore, there are many people asking for gay characters in cartoons. Now that there are lesbian characters in cartoons, it can be said that it is a victory for LGBTQ?

See also  China independently developed a thousand-ton high-speed rail bridge erection machine "Kunlun" to complete the sea laying and erection-IT & Transportation-Railway

You may also like

Actor Huang Zihua: Misunderstandings are easy to explain...

Wu Xin’s “Signal of Heart 5” discusses the...

Spielberg autobiographical film “Dream House” premieres at Toronto...

Why does everyone love Rainbow Riches?

Kim Taehyung JENNIE posted similar pictures of the...

50 Years of Hong Kong Pop: From Rise...

13 new films in the Mid-Autumn Festival will...

Venice | Sweet tea backless dress caused controversy,...

Fox Factory Torture | Huang Jingyu really wants...

Bring a Roland 404 sampler and go out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy