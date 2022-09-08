According to a recent report by foreign media NBC, Lesbian characters appear for the first time in the cartoon “Peppa Pig”. Penny the polar bear draws her family and tells Page that she has two mothers. In an episode of Peppa Pig, which aired on Channel 5 in the UK on Tuesday, Penny the polar bear pictured her holding hands with two polar bears and told Peppa: “It’s Penny, me and my mum and the other. A mother lives together.”

In the episode titled “Family,” Penny says that one of her moms is a doctor and the other mom can cook pasta.

After the show aired, someone said: “Many of the people who watch the show have two mums or two dads, which means their experience is reflected in an iconic children’s show.” Others called the move pointless , and others say it’s politically correct.

Translated into more than 40 languages ​​and broadcast in more than 180 countries and regions, the “Peppa Pig” cartoon has become a world-renowned animation, but it has also received some criticism because it shows the father at work and the mother at home. The nuclear family structure reinforces gender stereotypes. Therefore, there are many people asking for gay characters in cartoons. Now that there are lesbian characters in cartoons, it can be said that it is a victory for LGBTQ?