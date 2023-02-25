Original title: Li Shuangjiang and his wife’s dinner video exposed Netizens predict that Li Tianyi may be released from prison today

On February 20, the well-known saxophonist Liu Jiajun posted a video on his social account, sharing a picture of himself having dinner with the well-known singer Li Shuangjiang and his wife. As the theoretical release date of his son Li Tianyi was approaching, it caused heated discussions among netizens.

Liu Jiajun, whose real name was verified on the social platform as “the saxophonist of the China Railway Art Troupe”, released a video showing that Li Shuangjiang was wearing a black coat and dressed low-key, with black and thick hair. He looked much thinner than before and looked energetic. Meng Ge sat aside, wearing a pink dress, and seemed to be wearing a long beads necklace around her neck.

The video shows that Li Shuangjiang and his wife were in a good mood that day. When Liu Jiajun played the saxophone hard behind them, Li Shuangjiang showed a happy smile, and clapped his legs with his right hand to beat the beat. And Mengge was also smiling, looking at Li Shuangjiang while clapping happily.

From the video, it can be seen that Li Shuangjiang and his wife ate a small hot pot, and there were wine glasses in front of them, and the wine dispenser on Li Shuangjiang’s table was empty.

Some self-media claimed that this dinner was the Li and his wife “putting a banquet to drink Moutai to welcome their son”. Since the content of the video is not long and does not involve Li Tianyi, it cannot be proved that it is a banquet for the time being.

Netizens predict that Li Tianyi will be released from prison today

The reason why the video of Li Shuangjiang and his wife’s dinner attracted the attention of many netizens is that apart from their own fame, another important reason is that the date of exposure of the video may be just before his son Li Tianyi was released from prison.

On February 22, 2013, Li Tianyi, the son of Li Shuangjiang, was arrested on suspicion of gang rape. On September 26, the Beijing Haidian District Court sentenced defendant Li Tianyi to 10 years in prison for rape. On October 31, the Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People's Court heard the rape appeal case of Li Moumou and other five people in private according to law. On November 27, the Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People's Court announced the verdict publicly and upheld the original verdict. "Li Tianyi" has dominated Weibo hot searches for two consecutive days Today is exactly ten years from the day when the incident happened. If Li Tianyi had not commuted his sentence in prison, today would be the day when he would be released from prison. Starting from February 21, "Li Tianyi Gets Out of Prison" quickly became a hot topic on various social platforms. Netizen: He has already paid the price, I hope he will be a good man after he comes out Many netizens expressed their views on Li Tianyi's release from prison. Weibo screenshot Some netizens thought, "Li Tianyi has been in prison for ten years without leaving a single day. He has paid the price for his ignorance and arrogance. The best years of his life were spent behind bars. How many decades are there in his life! Hope to come out In the end, be a good person, give back to the society when you have the opportunity, and at the same time accompany your parents well, and repay their kindness!" "He deserves to be sentenced for so many years. After finishing the prison honestly, he came out. The part of prison life That's all for now." See also Facebook declares war on TikTok: the Reels arrive all over the world Some netizens also expressed curiosity about Li Tianyi's future status, "It's been ten years, and I don't know if Li has been educated to be a good person." Weibo screenshot Some netizens also expressed sympathy for the victim at the time of the crime, "He was released from prison, but the girl who was spoiled by him may be ruined for the rest of his life, and may never get out of the shadows for the rest of his life." , does not mean to be forgiven." What do you think of this matter, welcome to leave a message! Comprehensive Legal Evening News, Beijing Court Network, Bofan Entertainment, Weibo, etc.

