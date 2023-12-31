The videos of the arson attack against the former communal chief in Villa Quillinzo

Who until December 10 was the communal chief of Villa Quillinzo, a small town in the Calamuchita department, complained that the Justice Department was unable to identify the perpetrator of an attack that occurred last Sunday, despite the fact that he provided videos in which appreciates the arsonist in full action.

The victim of this event is Danilo Grazziano, until days ago head of the Executive of that town, representing Unidos por Córdoba, between 2015 and this year. Now, there was a change and the opposition candidate, Sebastián Cabral, from Together for Change, won the commune.

On Sunday, Grazziano suffered the intentional fire (according to the case cover) of his house and his vehicle, a Renault Kangoo van. With no occupants, the flames in the house did not spread beyond a window in his bedroom, despite the fact that the intruder recorded by the cameras poured fuel with a can. Then he tried to burn the gallery awning, but the cloth was fireproof. The damages were minor.

But, hours later, always during the early morning, the same intruder, accompanied by a dog that everyone knows in the town, returned to the place and also threw combustible material into the utility vehicle. The flames did not flare up because the author of the fire closed the door and the oxygen was consumed. The fire went out.

But minutes later, having not achieved his goal, the same young man, with characteristically very skinny legs, approached the vehicle again, turned on the interior again and this time left a door open. The truck burned, burned and was completely consumed. There were several explosions, but no one came forward to put out the flames. The police station is very close to that house.

Something very similar happened in 2019, when Grazziano was head of the commune and, along with the police detachment, they burned the only ambulance the town had. The Fiat Ducatto burned completely and was no longer useful. The episode occurred in the midst of strong political tension, when the lists for the elections were being formed. No concrete results are known from the investigation of that episode. Now, the same type of attack is repeated.

After the last attack, the Police arrested a suspect who was released a few days later, with the alleged charge of arson.

After the burning of his house and his vehicle, Grazziano reported the events and provided the Justice Department with the videos taken by the security cameras in which a hooded man can clearly be seen whose face and particularly his “ “butter legs.” Also appreciated is the “company” of an “accomplice” dog that many identify as the companion of that person that many in the town of only 400 inhabitants identify and know.

Grazziano spoke with La Voz and was outraged by the lack of progress in this investigation and that of the previous attack. He pointed out that the visible author of both fires is the brother of a member of the new cabinet, the same person who threatened a relative of his this week when he went to collect a DNI from the commune. On that occasion, the victim of the attack said, this official told the woman that Grazziano and his people “have to leave the town.”

Grazziano identified the official who made the “threat” as Roberto Carlos Moyano (son), alias “Lolo.” Furthermore, the former communal chief assured that this member of the list that won in the last elections is the brother of the man who was recorded by the cameras in his house as the author of the fires.

The complainant spoke with this newspaper in the company of his lawyer, criminal lawyer Juan Pablo Ruiz, who stated that this terrorist episode is worrying because “it occurs within a political context, because a violent methodology is repeated and because impunity is sustained.”

Victim and lawyer, they met this week with a high authority from the Public Ministry and demanded results in the judicial investigation. The case is in the hands of the Río Tercero prosecutor Alejandro Carballo.

Both pointed out that in the midst of this situation, many residents of Villa Quillinzo are careful not to be exposed or contact the Grazzianos because they fear reprisals. “Don’t be angry, but I’m not going to go to your house,” comments the outgoing official as one of the many messages he is receiving from his friends and neighbors.

Likewise, pointing out that this occurs in the midst of this framework of terror, Grazziano asks: “Who is going to dare now to make a claim to the commune?”

