“The Technics SL-1200 is like the Stradivarius (top string instrument maker) or Steinway (top piano maker) in hip-hop music,” says Professor Mark Katz, who specializes in hip-hop music research. Initially positioned as a home-use vinyl record player, it became a DJ’s rhythm partner by accident, indirectly promoting the development of hip-hop culture. In the middle, it has also gone from glory to decline, and recovered from production suspension.

The SL-1200 celebrates its 50th birthday this year. Technics held an anniversary event for this, inviting DJs to perform live, and launched a new model SL-1200M7L in a variety of color schemes. It has been half a century since the first Technics SL-1200 came out. Why has this legendary turntable series endured for a long time, capturing the hearts of Hi-Fi enthusiasts, and also becoming a DJ’s hand-made instrument?

Epoch-making direct drive turntable

In the 1960s when vinyl records were prevalent, the mainstream tape-drive turntable used a belt to rotate the turntable. This driving mode was prone to irregular rotation caused by aging of the belt, resulting in pitch deviation. In response to this phenomenon, Shuichi Obata, who was an engineer of the audio equipment manufacturer Technics at the time, innovatively abandoned the belt drive structure and used a low-speed motor to directly rotate the turntable, which solved a series of problems such as noise and incompatibility due to unstable rotation speed. problems caused. So in 1970, Technics introduced the SP-10, the world‘s first direct-drive turntable.

However, at the beginning of the market, the sales of SP-10 were not very good, because the performance of this machine did not show obvious advantages for home scenarios. But for DJs who have endured with turntables for a long time, the appearance of direct-drive turntables is like a shooting star piercing the night sky. Because of its epoch-making significance, this turntable is also set as a permanent exhibit by MoMA New York Museum of Modern Art.

The SL-1100, introduced the following year, improved its exterior design, integrating the tonearm and turntable into the die-cast body. At the time of the rise of Disco and Club, DJs need to carry equipment to play music at parties. The portability and ease of use brought by the all-in-one structure perfectly meet the needs of DJs.

The SL-1200, introduced in 1972, was equipped with a higher-performance direct drive system in a compact and sturdy aluminum die-cast body. It only takes 1/2 turn to reach the rated speed, while the strong torque and stable speed allow manual adjustment of the speed. (Knowing that touching the record with your hands on a tape drive was a big no-no, the belt could easily snap or slip, let alone turning the turntable by hand), while the vibration-absorbing enclosure allowed the record player to play stably in noisy environments.

At this time, it has only been 7 years since Panasonic formed Technics, and Shuichi Obata did not realize that he had created a great product. But on the other side of the ocean, a new music culture is rapidly fermenting because of this machine…

The vinyl record player becomes a musical instrument

In 1973 in the south of the Bronx, New York, a young Jamaican who just came of age began to hold a music party at home. Unlike the mainstream electronic dance music at that time, he mostly chose Soul, Jazz, Ska, Funk, etc., which were closer to the community. black music. With more and more visitors, the party was moved outdoors.

At that time, every time a song was played, the DJ would be stuck for a long time on the way to change the disc. In order to keep the party atmosphere uninterrupted, he played two identical records alternately on two turntables, and used a “Break Interlude” to connect the end of the song. He called this original DJ technique “The Merry-Go-Round”. Trojan Horse”, and this young man was DJ Kool Herc, later known as the “Father of Hip-Hop”. It is worth mentioning that the two turntables at the party were second-hand Technics SL-1000s that he received at a low price. It is not that he did not covet the powerful performance of the Technics SL-1200, but the high price made many people discouraged.

Meanwhile, another young man living nearby, inspired by DJ Kool Herc, started tinkering with discarded electronic gear, looking for something better than The Merry-Go-Round to seamlessly mix records. In the end, he found that the only way to do it was to hold his finger on the record and make it stop. This “Cutting” rhythm technique changed the way hip-hop is played, and turned the vinyl record player from a playback device into a playing instrument. This “hip-hop scientist” is Grandmaster Flash, who is one of the “three originators of DJs” alongside DJ Kool Herc. He established three DJ techniques that are still regarded as standard – Backspin Technique, Punch phrasing and Scratching.

Among them, Scratching is the most familiar DJ technique “scratching”. In fact, its invention originated from an accident-in 1975, when the 12-year-old Grand Wizzard Theodore was playing music in the bedroom, his mother walked into the room and reprimanded the sound. It was so big that Theodore’s hand on the record accidentally rubbed it back and forth, resulting in a wonderful sound. He later demonstrated this technique while serving as Grandmaster Flash’s assistant, and Grandmaster Flash was pleasantly surprised and perfected.

With the birth of the SL-1200, a group of Geek-spirited music lovers emerged in New York in the 1970s, experimenting with new DJ techniques. No one expected that the SL-1200, which was originally positioned as a home record player, turned into a musical instrument in the hands of this group of DJs, and it also became the standard for club DJ record players at that time.

Intertwined with Turntablism

Between 1974 and 1975, the Technics SL-1200, which was cold in the country, ushered in “spring” in the United States. Confused by the sudden surge in sales, Shuichi Obata asked the U.S. sales department where the machines were being sold. But the other party’s answer made him even more puzzled – Disco Ballroom. So he led the team to fly to the United States to find out. They were shocked when they walked into a Chicago dance hall and saw a DJ scratching back and forth on a turntable he designed.

So Xiaohata’s team collected usage opinions from DJs, and designed it specifically for DJ scene improvement – using a quartz locking system to achieve more precise rotation control; using a fader controller to simplify pitch adjustment; the upper layer of aluminum die-casting, the lower layer of special rubber The one-piece box body greatly improves the vibration absorption performance. Technics launched the world‘s first turntable SL-1200MK2 with DJ functions in 1979, which officially established the position of the SL-1200 series in the DJ circle.

At the same time, a DJ genre called “Turntablism” began to sprout. Different from DJs who only play music, Turntablist insists on using vinyl record players as musical instruments and pays attention to DJing skills. It can be said that the existence of Turntablist is entirely due to the invention of Technics SL-1200.

The Adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the Wheels of Steel, released in 1981 by the legendary hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, is considered an early classic of Turntablism. In this live-recorded song, Grandmaster Flash used three SL-1200MK2s, incorporating techniques such as scratching, mixing and recording, which had a profound impact on the development of hip-hop music in later generations. Synonymous with Technics SL-1200.

The Xiaobaa Shuichi team continued to communicate with many DJ artists, and based on their feedback, they made improvements and successively launched multiple generations of SL-1200 models. However, with the evolution of sound media, from the birth of CDs in the 1980s to the rise of digital audio files in the 1990s, DJs no longer need to drag heavy turntables and boxes of records to club performances, and vinyl records are gradually withdrawn from the public eye. Ultimately, Panasonic announced in 2010 that the phono line, which had sold 3.5 million units over the past three decades, was officially discontinued.

Nowadays, vinyl records have an unexpected resurgence. After Panasonic announced the re-establishment of the Technics brand in 2014, a large number of fans went to Panasonic’s Facebook to petition for the resurrection of the SL-1200 series. . Panasonic did not break its promise, and released the Technics SL-1200G/AE in limited quantities in 2016, officially opening a new chapter for the SL-1200. As the brand statement “The Legend Keeps Spinning” says, the legend never stops.