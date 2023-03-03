He shooting attack on a Rosario supermarket owned by José Roccuzzo, father-in-law of Lionel Messi, put violence on the national agenda who has lived in the city of Santa Fe for many years. The episode that occurred in the early hours of Thursday led to cross meetings between national authorities, the Government of Santa Fe and municipal authorities.

On Thursday, when asked if “the drug traffickers were winning,” Security Minister Aníbal Fernández replied: “If I tell you that they have been in this situation for twenty years, do you think they have not won? They have won. We are willing to reverse it.”

“Today I woke up with ugly news in Rosario, where a supermarket had been shot. I immediately contacted the mayor (Pablo Javkin) and the chief of staff (Agustín Rossi) and told him ‘let’s get going now’, because we are doing a lot but something else will have to be done”, said President Alberto Fernández, during his speech in La Poma, Salta, where he handed over the 90,000 home of his management.

Mayor Javkin, in statements to the press, recounted that he first spoke with President Fernández while he was traveling by helicopter, and then exchanged messages. Javkin demanded more national support to combat violence in Rosario, and promptly asked for prison criminal intelligence, convinced that different episodes of violence are being organized from prisons with the collusion of different police forces.

Javkin also gave his hypothesis about what happened: “I am not entirely sure that this is the product of the drug dealer. There is no request for money or previous messages, there was no police pursuit despite being (the supermarket) very close to a newly opened avenue. Let me doubt everything, ”he said.

Suspicions about police inmates

The mayor of Rosario, as well as for the prosecutor’s office investigating the case, cast suspicion on the inmates in the police forces themselves and “invoice passes” that are made before displacements of authorities of the security forces.

“The hypothesis is the gangs and those who have to take care of us from the gangs. I’m talking about those who have weapons to take care of us and those who can do criminal intelligence,” Javkin denounced..

In addition to the 14 shots at the branch of the “Unico” chain, the experts found a letter: “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is also a narco, he is not going to take care of you, ”the message said.

“Clearly the The first objective of those who did this was for the whole world to find out. They sought public impact. There is nothing to indicate that they wanted to intimidate or demand anything from the Roccuzzo family. They used something close to Lionel Messi to ensure a wide spread. And with that the message reached the whole world,” said prosecutor Federico Rébola, of the Shooting Unit of the Rosario Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the afternoon, in Rosario, the Provincial Security Board met, chaired by Governor Omar Perotti.

The national Peronist deputy, Roberto Mirabella, informed that next week the project to strengthen the Federal Justice in Rosario will be discussed in the National Congress.

“The federal forces that should be working, investigating in Rosario, do not have leadership or equipment,” he said and requested the presence of Aníbal Fernández in the city.

The attack against Aníbal Fernández

“Resign now!” Patricia Bullrich, the PRO’s presidential candidate, demanded from the social networks to the Minister of Security. Before, she used the episode of violence to mark her differences with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (another presidential candidate) in terms of security policies: “Two days ago I said it in Rosario: all forces must be used to recover the city from drug control. To think that some still refuse to do it.

“There is no place for half solutions and piecemeal responses. The fight against drug trafficking must be head-on and without quarter. We must use all the means of the State to defeat them, including the Armed Forces”, Bullrich differed.

Rodríguez Larreta left his proposal: “My proposal is a National Government present and busy in recovering the street, with 3000 gendarmes chasing the drug traffickers while the armed forces shield our borders”, he published on social networks.

Former President Mauricio Macri also spoke on the networks: “This is terrible. Another warning to the national government and to that of Santa Fe that you cannot live with the drug trafficker. It must be fought decisively. At the end of the year this begins to change. All my support to Leo, Antonela and their families, ”he wrote.

Aníbal Fernández will present next week before a congressional commission on violence in Rosario.

According to official figures, in Rosario, so far this year there have been 53 deaths in shootings. The victims, mostly, are due to confrontations between drug gangs and also between settling scores between groups of barrabravas.

According to judicial sources, the perpetrators of the attack were two people, so far unidentified, and they were traveling on a motorcycle. The prosecutor’s office reported that “14 impacts were found in front of the commercial premises” and “12 pods were collected from the place”, while the handwritten note addressed to Messi was sent to the expert as well as the ballistic material.



