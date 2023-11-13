The drama club in Xizhou is in turmoil as the virtuous wife, Gulinazha, has reportedly attacked Xu Weizhou, stirring up drama and controversy in the community.

The incident occurred during a rehearsal for the play “风起霓裳” (Feng Qi Ni Chang), where Gulinazha allegedly lashed out at Xu Weizhou, causing chaos and disrupting the peace of Xizhou.

Sources close to the drama club have revealed that Gulinazha’s actions were motivated by a desire to protect the harmony and tranquility of Xizhou, as she felt that Xu Weizhou’s presence was causing unrest in the community.

Xu Weizhou, known for his role in “风起西州” (Feng Qi Xi Zhou), has not responded to the incident, but the drama club members are calling for a resolution to the conflict to ensure that the upcoming production is not affected.

The altercation has sparked widespread interest and concern among the residents of Xizhou, with many calling for an end to the hostility and a return to the peaceful atmosphere that the community is known for.

The drama club is expected to address the issue and take necessary measures to ensure that the production of “风起霓裳” continues without further disruptions.

As the situation unfolds, the China Press will continue to provide updates on this dramatic turn of events in Xizhou’s drama club.

