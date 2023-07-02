The vision of the candidates for mayors on the development sector of Córdoba

At the end of the last day of the first Development and Construction Forum, four of the 11 mayoral candidates for the city of Córdoba were invited: Daniel Passerini (Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba), Rodrigo de Loredo (Together for Change), Juan Pablo Quinteros (We are Córdoba) and César Orgaz (Neighborhood Meeting).

Each candidate presented their vision of the sector and, in turn, detailed their campaign proposals focused on the specific matter.

Juan Pablo Quinteros, from Somos Córdoba; Rodrigo de Loredo, from Together for Change, and Roque Lenti, from Ceduc, on the panel “The vision of the candidates for Mayor”, Proyectar Córdoba. (Facundo Luque / The Voice)

It was Rodrigo de Loredo who opened the talk, under the slogan “Why do I want to be mayor?”. There, he made reference to the current management of the Municipality of Córdoba, which he rated “6” and said that he does not believe that “they have done everything wrong.” “We are going to take care of the structural problems,” he told those present. De Loredo assured his belief in the public-private articulation and that “cities that do not understand it are destined to fail.”

Project Cordoba. “The vision of the candidates for Mayor”, the panel that closed the 1st Development and Construction Congress. (Facundo Luque / The Voice)

Then followed the vice mayor Daniel Passerini, who through slides made a kind of accountability of what has been done in the current administration of Martín Llaryora. “The growth of the city must occur with a controlled densification,” he assured. And he highlighted as a proposal that investments will be promoted and tax benefits will be given to those who create employment.

Passerini emphasized urban development with innovation and sustainability, and said that the city to come has many challenges: “We like to listen to those who can teach us and contribute.”

Project Cordoba. Daniel Passerini presented his proposals in the panel “The vision of the candidates for Mayor.” (Facundo Luque / The Voice)

Juan Pablo Quinteros, meanwhile, said that it is necessary to “get involved” in the sector, and that it is imperative to “lower the cost of Córdoba”, alluding to the tax issue.

Finally, César Orgaz asked those present to “question the State; question the politicians. As a differential, the candidate indicated that those who can help the sector are the councilors of the non-majority blocks.

