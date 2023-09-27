The vital and mobile minimum wage will reach $156,000 in December

The Minimum Living and Mobile Wage (SMVM) will reach $156,000 in December in three stages, which implies an increase of 32.5%.

Meanwhile, unemployment insurance will have an update of 75% of the salary received in activity with a limit of one SMVM.

This was decided at the meeting of the Wage Council that met this afternoon at the Ministry of Labor.

The updates were approved by all members of the council with the exception of Hugo “Cachorro” Godoy, a representative of the Autonomous CTA, who voted against.

The CGT, headed by Héctor Daer, Carlos Acuña and Pablo Moyano, and the Central of Argentine Workers (CTA), headed by Hugo Yasky, supported the proposal.

Currently the SMVM is $118,000 and will go to $132,000 in October, $146,000 in November to reach $156,000 in December.

The rise of the SMVM took on a special aspect given the modification of the Income Tax since 15 units of this indicator will be taken to set the non-taxable minimum.

In this way, in January the non-taxable minimum income tax for workers in the 4th category will become $2,340,000.

It should be remembered that the SMVM also defines the value of other social programs such as Empower Work.

If we take into account that in January the SMVM was $65,427, the increase in the year will be 140%, in line with projected inflation.

If we measure it in blue dollars, it went from US$190 in January 2023 to $170 when October begins.

