“The Voice” officially announced the new lineup of mentors-Entertainment-China Industry Network

Original Title: “The Voice” Officially Announces a New Lineup of Instructors

News tonight (Reporter Gao Shuang) The 2023 “The Voice of China” mentor lineup was officially announced on the 25th. Zhou Huajian, Wilber Pan, Joker Xue and Liu Xianhua joined for the first time to start a new cooperation, triggering a new round of competition for talent.

In 2005, Xue Zhiqian made his official debut by winning the top four in the talent show “My Style, My Show”. He is also one of the singer-songwriters with a unique music style in the Chinese pop music scene, and his representative works are quite abundant. The addition of Joker Xue, who is also talented in comedy, may make the robbing battle a more comedic link.

As a powerful singer in the Chinese music scene, Zhou Huajian created a series of classic songs such as “Friends”, “Flower Heart”, “Make Me Happy and Let Me Worry”. In addition to his outstanding singing skills, Zhou Huajian’s creative strength should not be underestimated. “Swords Like a Dream”, “Kiss My Baby”, “I’ll Marry You Tomorrow” and “Mythical Love Story” were all written by him. Sitting in the tutor seat of “The Voice of China” this time, Zhou Huajian will share his experience in singing and creation with the students.

Wilber Pan, who has masterpieces such as “Gecko Walk” and “Happy Worship”, will also appear on the stage of “The Voice” as a mentor this time. It is worth mentioning that this year’s show takes singing and dancing as a new breakthrough, which also fits with Wilber Pan’s music style. He said that he hopes to give professional guidance and advice from multiple dimensions such as music creation, singing skills, and stage performance to help students grow.

As the youngest mentor in the history of “The Voice”, Liu Xianhua has a variety of music styles and talents, and his joining will bring new highlights to the show. Compared with other mentors, Liu Xianhua has a very different musical growth experience and stage style. As an instructor this time, he will lead the students to explore more diversified music aesthetics and style attempts.

