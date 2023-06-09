The Voidz – Prophecy of the Dragon

Have since late 2019 The Voidz only released non-album singles. Prophecy of the Dragon follows up on this Coul as a Ghoul, The Eternal Tao, Did My Best, Alien Crime Lord and The Eternal Tao 2.0 now half a dozen full.

Voidz-Anführer Julian Casablancas: „The track started with a very simple question: How would it feel if God whispered in your ear, ‘You are my greatest creature’? What would that feeling sound like? How would the bassline sound?’ The answer? From the fiery bones of eternity, the dragon’s voice, awakened after millennia of waiting, spat an acoustic fist of insolence in the form of a new pirate anthem in which nothing is as it seems, nor is anything else – ”. Prophecy Of The Dragon”

Understood? If not, the roughly four minutes of this single will do everything to present the disorienting mindfuck at its best Voidz-Round off the manner with fronts in all directions including homogeneously welded seams: terrible and horny are not mutually exclusive here Clusterfuck and System.

As a clash of genres draws Prophecy Of The Dragon in any case, not only no boundary between art rock, neo-psychedelic and experimental avant-garde attitude, no, The Voidz go even further as a matter of course: an electro beat and 80s aesthetics take a thrashy hard rock metallica riff hand in hand to let the diffuse dream pop prance through the anachronistic haunted mansion – and later also an out of the glue, off track wobbling solo in the neon-washed meanders doesn’t get to the point.

The strangest (and unfortunately also the most disturbing) thing is the annoyingly flat, unmuscular mix, which doesn’t give the vocals (like paradoxically almost felt to every other element) the right punch in this coherently structured jack of all trades of contrary ideas. The fact that the potential metal nod/persiflage splashes so harmlessly on the indie staging is in any case suboptimal (and also costs a point in the rating)…. Conversely, it also contributes to the idiosyncratic, fascinating whole.

The weirdos, which have long been unmistakably sounding, have the rather absurd balancing act between the extremes The Voidz five years after Virtue at least it’s still on point.



﻿

similar posts

Print article