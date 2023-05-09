The Vots and the rules of Dacia’s success: “Responsible choices on prices and equipment”

MILAN – The uphill turn that automobile prices have taken re-evaluates the role of manufacturers that once could be defined as “low cost” like many airlines. In the front row there is certainly Dacia which is experiencing great sales success with private individuals, in 2022 decidedly in contrast with the European market figures. The CEO of the brand, Denis Le Vot also recalls this: “Last year – he says – we sold over 584 thousand cars and in the first four months of 2023 orders are already 224 thousand, with a 35% increase in sales compared to at most 17% of the European market”.





The moment is also important for other reasons, as confirmed by Le Vot: “We are – he continues – in the midst of the “Renaulution” plan which for us began with the introduction of the Sandero three years ago and then with the launch of the electric Spring. The use of the platform in common with Renault, the one used by the Clio, has once again allowed us to present the Jogger. The modernization of the brand takes advantage of the new visual identity with the original logo and continues with the introduction of the first hybrid, based on the Jogger itself”.

Surprising Jogger, the first Dacia hybrid: seven seats and record consumption. Here’s the proof by our correspondent Paolo Rossi

February 18, 2023



According to its CEO, Dacia’s success is due to the type of vehicles offered: “Right now – says Le Vot – the market is coming towards us. Above all, private individuals are making responsible choices in the face of rising prices, knowing that it is not essential to have four screens and all possible and imaginable equipment. We focus on light cars, which save us a lot of weight compared to the competition, even if we then have limited and more equipped series”.





An important turning point for Dacia is the introduction scheduled for 2025 of the Bigster SUV, which will broaden the brand’s horizons in the C segment: “With the Bigster – underlines Le Vot – we will have a vehicle that replaces the Duster and which can be an alternative for customers who until then had chosen German or Japanese SUVs. As for the future, we have already introduced hybrid propulsion with the Jogger and electric propulsion with the Spring which already has a 13% share of overall Dacia sales. This is also because it has low, very competitive and I would say non-repeatable costs, thanks to a battery that is not excessively large. There will be an inevitable increase in prices but this will not distort our approach which provides for light vehicles”.

Dacia Eco-G, the green force that saves 40 percent on fuel by Ilaria Brugnotti

06 April 2023



In a future whose contours are yet to be outlined, even with the goal of exclusively electric production from 2035, Dacia is in any case prepared for any eventuality: “We will need to evaluate – specifies Le Vot – the impact of limitations such as those imposed by the homologation Euro 7, which could cost around 2000 euros per car. Electrification must be promoted in due time and in any case Renault is ready for any type of solution, including the use of hydrogen or alternative fuels”.