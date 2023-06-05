Home » The Wagner Group denounced a Russian attack and captured a lieutenant
The Wagner Group denounced a Russian attack and captured a lieutenant

The Wagner Group denounced a Russian attack and captured a lieutenant

After accusing Russian soldiers of shooting at them, the mercenaries of the Grupo Wagner in the service of the Kremlin captured a lieutenant colonel of the forces commanded by Vladimir Putin and they published a video of the fact.

The relationship between the Chechens who fought on behalf of the Russian president in Ukraine and the army under the armed forces is facing a ruthless internal struggle. The result of the grudge was known this weekend, after Roman Venevitin of Brigade 72 was captured and forced to confess that he had fired at a Wagner vehicle.

Previously, they had denounced that the Russian military planted their area of ​​influence with land mines and also accused them of withdrawing their troops.

In the audiovisual piece that was released this weekend, Venevitin is seen with a bruised nose, while the camera takes a close-up and answers several questions. There he maintains that “opened fire on a Wagner PMC vehicle while intoxicated by alcohol“and that it was because of “animosity” against them.

The bullets did not wound any mercenaries but caused damage to a truck with various supplies.

At the closing of this note, there was no response from the Russian government to the treatment the military man received. However, the tension between Wagner and the Kremlin continues to rise after they were accused of traitors in May.

The head of the private army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, indicated that the mines had been laid by Russian soldiers as they withdrew from the Bakhmut area, territory where the Chechens fought against the Ukrainians. “We discovered about a dozen locations where various explosive devices were placed.from hundreds of anti-tank mines to tons of Zmey Gorynych self-propelled missiles,” he detailed.

As reported Daily Mirror, Some analysts fear a Russian civil war could break out if Putin’s offensive launched in February 2022 fails and Putin loses the war. The Wagner Group army is made up of 60,000 men and is one of several within the Russian state.

gi / ds

