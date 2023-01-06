MILAN – If you happen to be walking around the Colonne di San Lorenzo (one of the busiest areas in Milan) during these festive days, a “futuristic” mural will immediately catch your eye. It was created for Hyundai by illustrator Marianna Tomaselli and can be considered a bit of a synthesis of the Korean company’s thinking.

There is everything in the “Wall of the Future”: an interactive poster – over 300 square meters – with augmented reality, through which to experience the city of the future and its possible peculiarities. Thanks to a QR Code, passers-by can access an immersive experience; in fact, by framing the various details of the composition, it is possible to explore the function and usefulness of the various technologies depicted. In this way, “Wall of the Future” by Hyundai becomes a real installation that combines artistic sensitivity and technology, in line with the brand’s vision, associating the human element with innovation and supporting an idea of ​​progress centered on the person. A new “human centric” conception of the automobile already begun with Ioniq 5 and which sees its maximum expression in Ioniq 6, the latest arrival from the Korean company, a zero-emissions flagship, in which everything is designed for well-being on board driver and passengers.

It is no coincidence that the installation at the Colonne di San Lorenzo offers a glimpse of a world in which technology is at the service of everyone, where self-driving cars, robots and means for advanced aerial mobility improve people’s daily lives, always with an eye to sustainability and respect for the environment.

“Wall of the Future” will be on display until January 23rd.