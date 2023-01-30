For a long time, everyone felt that China lacked the soil for science fiction, and it was impossible to imagine what kind of image Chinese faces would appear in the future science fiction world, and what kind of stories would be written. But “The Wandering Earth 2” has Liu Cixin’s original novel as the basis, director Guo Fan’s all-round professional control, coupled with the support of the heavy film industry that has made significant progress in recent years, and finally presents a film based on science fiction imagination and production. An excellent sci-fi masterpiece.

In terms of technology, the fighter planes and UAVs in the film are grand and thrilling, the rationality of MOSS artificial intelligence is daunting, and the long shot of the space ladder makes people’s skin crawl. The moon and the moving of the earth are all big masterpieces, and the setting of using computers to continue human life directly asks the essence of life, which has a certain degree of philosophical speculation.

Compared with the previous one, “The Wandering Earth 2” is more comprehensive and delicate in setting and presenting the world view. The three-hour film length also gave the director enough time to show the earth under the “solar crisis”. At the macro level, the “Spaceship School”, “Digital Life School”, and “Wandering Earth School” and other factions born due to different crisis management plans have diverged, forming different story lines throughout the film. At the micro level, the film used a lot of details to describe the living conditions of people all over the world at that time. Astronaut costumes, artificial intelligence MOSS with a highly designed appearance, housing prices dropped to freezing point after the surface is not suitable for survival… All these are not only to make the future world created by the film authentic, but also successfully make Chinese in science fiction films no longer strangers.

What’s even more gratifying is that the film conveys a humanistic spirit with unique Chinese characteristics combined with a sense of science fiction, with a strong Chinese romance. The film does not emphasize individual heroism, but calls for international cooperation from the perspective of the human community. Although the various factions in the film had frictions and conflicts at the beginning, after their respective efforts and struggles, they finally cooperated sincerely in exchange for the continuation of human civilization. This point is most clearly reflected in the plot of “Blowing up the Moon” by uniting as one. In order to provide enough energy for “moon bombing”, all nuclear-armed countries have generously donated all their atomic bombs. The line in the film, “The moon is gone and the Mid-Autumn Festival cannot be celebrated”, also has a taste of Chinese humor.

As for the master-student relationship and father-daughter relationship in the film, the film also expresses it very movingly. Zhang Peng and Liu Peiqiang, master and apprentice, are like father and son. At the end of the film, Zhang Peng’s farewell and exhortation to Liu Peiqiang does not have a single line, but only uses a movement of the two when they are usually fighting, and everything is spoken. The character line of Tu Hengyu played by Andy Lau is considered by most movie fans to be the best narrative in the whole film. Out of love for his daughter, Tu Hengyu uploaded his daughter’s digital life regardless of the regulations. Although his behavior was selfish, he was indeed affectionate. And at the end of the movie, he did not forget his mission as a scientist, to save the world with his daughter in cyberspace. This episode also successfully paved the way for “The Wandering Earth 3”. (Yuan Yuner)