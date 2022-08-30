According to Sina Films, director Guo Fan of “The Wandering Earth” revealed in an interview while serving as a judge of the Beijing Film Festival’s Tiantan Award that “The Wandering Earth 2” has a big and difficult pit, and he has hardly rested for 14 months. When it comes to “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” and “The Journey Home”, which he supervised, he said that one is a sci-fi film with a very hard core, and the other is “unprecedented” in terms of subject matter and actors.

“I thought that “The Wandering Earth 2″ would be easier on the basis of the first episode, but because the shooting content is much more difficult and the setting area has been greatly upgraded, it will encounter bigger pits and still lack experience.”

Guo Fan believes that the key to making a good sci-fi film is “attention”. To put it bluntly, the film conveys emotions through vision. No matter what the shell is, the core is human emotion. He will also pay attention to various domestic science fiction films and carefully read the comments of the audience.

Sci-fi can be superimposed and combined with any other genre, and creators must constantly explore the points that young audiences are interested in, because audiences are always young.

Guo Fan said that he does not think the “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” he supervised is a soft science fiction, but a downright hard science fiction. The film explores the expression of the film, allowing people to see another look of the film. His help to director Kong Dashan comes from Wu Jing’s help in “The Wandering Earth”, and he hopes to continue this inheritance.

When it comes to another supervised film “Returning Miles”, Guo Fan said that the work is “unprecedented” in terms of industrial production level, theme selection, actor performance, etc. Zhang Yi and Wang Junkai’s opposite scenes surprised him.