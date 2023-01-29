From “The Wandering Earth” to “The Wandering Earth 2”, the Qingdao Film and Television Base is maturing

Currently, “The Wandering Earth 2” is being screened nationwide, and it is being screened simultaneously in hundreds of theaters in North America, Australia, New Zealand and other countries. This sci-fi film demonstrates the production level of Chinese sci-fi films. Back in 2019, the release of “The Wandering Earth” brought its production base, Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis, into the public eye and attracted attention at home and abroad.

Since its opening in 2018, Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis has always been adhering to the vision of “Building a Technological Movie Metropolis, Helping the Cultural Power” and its mission of “Leading the Film Industry and Telling Chinese Stories Well”. It has grown into a film and television base covering the entire industry chain of film and television production.

In addition to “The Wandering Earth”, a number of excellent movies such as “Assassination of Novelists” and “Lonely Walking on the Moon” have come out of the Oriental Movie Metropolis, constantly refreshing the level of visual effects of domestic movies. Up to now, the Qingdao film and television base where the Oriental Movie Metropolis is located has accumulatively settled in more than 800 film and television companies, received more than 300 crews, and sold more than 20 billion yuan in movie ticket properties. It has become a national key film and television shooting base and a core film and television park in Shandong Province.

International Benchmarking

Create first-class film and television base facilities

Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis is located in the core urban area of ​​Qingdao West Coast New District, with a total investment of 50 billion yuan, and it has been benchmarked against international first-class at the beginning of planning and construction. Among them, the Oriental Movie Metropolis Film and Television Industrial Park has 40 high-standard studios, 32 supporting workshops and 10,000 square meters of high-tech single studios, and is equipped with a world-class underwater production center and digital audio-visual center.

Since its opening in 2018, the Oriental Movie Metropolis Film and Television Industrial Park has continuously deepened the construction of “Digital Movie Metropolis”, built a domestic first-class film and television virtual production platform, and cooperated with Huawei Cloud to build a domestic leading film and television industrialization cloud platform to realize “visual script” works Shooting practice, has provided pre-implementation preview services for works such as “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Lonely Walking on the Moon”; cooperated with Yingmu Technology to introduce the micron-level ultra-high-precision facial scanning system “Dome Light Field” independently developed by the MARS Laboratory of Shanghai University of Science and Technology “, to improve the accuracy and efficiency of face digital modeling; to cooperate with ZREAL and 1:45 to introduce the third-generation LED virtual shooting system… In 2021, the Oriental Movie Metropolis Film and Television Industrial Park will be selected as the film and television base of the China Film Association Working committee governing unit.

As a supplement to the high-tech film and television industry park, Zangmashan Film and Television City covers a total area of ​​500 mu. It has built blocks with unique styles such as Shangzhou City, Europe and the United States City, Old Beijing, Old Shanghai and Old Qingdao. It can undertake costume dramas. The shooting of film and television works such as period dramas and European and American dramas has formed a film and television industry development layout with “Lingshan Bay in the east and Tibetan Mashan in the west”.

Improve service

Build a full-process film and television service system

In order to further improve the service level and build a full-process film and television service system, Qingdao West Coast New District established the West Coast New District Film and Television Industry Development Center, which specializes in film and television management services and provides considerate and heart-warming services for film crews and film and television companies.

In terms of public services, the Film and Television Center coordinates with relevant provincial, municipal and district departments to open green channels, sorts out the list of more than 20 public service items for film and television, builds an integrated service platform, creates a new benchmark for “one standard and two zero” film and television services, and realizes public services Standardization, zero errands for policy fulfillment, and zero waiting for business processing.

Incentive measures have been introduced successively to support the healthy and stable development of the film and television industry, the film and television development policy of the entire industry chain, and the new policy of Lingshan Bay “Talent Special Zone”, which are superimposed with the policies of Shandong Province and Qingdao City to create a “Qingdao Film and Television Base Highland” with policy services.

In terms of market-oriented services, the Oriental Movie Metropolis Film and Television Industrial Park has created a service brand of “the crew does not close work, and the service does not close”, continuously improves the service quality and service level, and establishes a service system including “outreach production, art production, film and television equipment, hoisting, A one-stop market-oriented film and television service platform for the eight major service sectors of group performance, catering, accommodation, and vehicles. From 2020 to 2022, the number of film crews introduced into the new area will increase steadily for three consecutive years.

branding

Hold a series of high-quality film and television cultural activities

Qingdao Film and Television Base builds a platform with “film and television” as the fulcrum to gather and radiate related industries, making the film and television industry a new energy level for urban development. In recent years, the Qingdao Film and Television Base has successively held major film and television festivals such as the China Film Performing Arts Society Award Ceremony, the National Cinema Promotion Conference for Domestic Films, the SCO National Film Festival, and the Qingdao Film and Television Expo. A high-quality film and television display and trading platform has been established emerge.

Among them, the Qingdao Film and Television Expo has been successfully held for three sessions. More than 3,500 domestic and foreign guests have attended the event. A total of more than 100 5G high-tech video and film and television projects with a total investment of 32.5 billion yuan have been signed and implemented. The economic and social benefits of the park have been significantly improved.

Since 2022, Qingdao Film and Television Base has strengthened the overall planning of film and television cultural tourism, and promoted the development of “Qingdao Film Tour” boutique tourism routes. Planning and holding Qingdao International Starlight Island Festival, Starlight Island Carnival and other film and television cultural tourism activities, Oriental Movie Metropolis held the first film and television Peng-BOX garden party, peak live hip-hop performances, and created new products integrating film and tourism.

neck and neck

Cultivate the soil for the development of the film and television industry

Industrial development, talent is the most important. Qingdao Film and Television Base vigorously develops higher education in film and television. The established Qingdao Film Academy is a film and television undergraduate university with more than 3,000 students. Build the Qingdao Film Academy Oriental Film Metropolis Training Base, Tsinghua University Qingdao Art and Science Innovation Research Institute and other production-education integration bases, and deepen cooperation with hundreds of educational and scientific research institutions such as the Central Academy of Fine Arts to achieve two-way empowerment.

In addition to focusing on talent reserves, Qingdao Film and Television Base has formed a good atmosphere driven by leading film and television companies in all links of the industrial chain and coordinated development of small, medium and micro film and television companies. It attracts more than 60 film and television variety show crews every year, and has many leading projects, forming an industrial ecology. A film and television development environment with strong conservation and active and orderly market players.

In 2023, Qingdao Film and Television Base will be better integrated into the overall development of the country, work hard and move forward with courage, further consolidate the entire industry chain system of film and television industrialization, strengthen brand communication, and promote the development of China‘s film and television industry, tell Chinese stories and spread China well Voice, showing a credible, lovely and respectable image of China to contribute to the strength of Qingdao Film and Television Base.

Data source: Qingdao West Coast New District Film and Television Industry Development Center

People’s Daily