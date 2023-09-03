“The Wandering Earth 2” Takes Best Picture at the 18th China Changchun Film Festival

The 18th China Changchun Film Festival concluded on the evening of September 2nd with the announcement of the top ten awards of the Golden Deer Awards. “The Wandering Earth 2” was crowned the Best Picture, while “In the Octagonal Cage” took home the Jury Prize.

Among the 15 films shortlisted for this year’s festival, “The Journey Back” earned Rao Xiaozhi the Best Director Award, “Man Jianghong” led Yi Yang Qianxi to win the Best Actor Award, and Ni Ni’s performance in “The Missing Her” secured her the Best Actress Award.

Wang Baoqiang’s screenplay for “In the Octagonal Cage” was recognized with the Best Screenplay Award. Liu Yin’s camera work in “The Wandering Earth 2” earned him the Best Cinematography Award. Li Heng from China Taiwan won the Best Music Award for “A Thousand Miles Homecoming”. Huang Shuo, Zhang Jiahui from Hong Kong, China, and Du Yuan were honored with the Best Editing Award for “Fengshen Part I: Chaoge Fengyun”. Xia Mingze and Yan Kai’s debut film “Tea Second Middle School” won the Best First Work Award.

The judging committee of the Golden Deer Awards was chaired by renowned director, screenwriter, and producer Huang Jianxin. Other members of the judging panel included director Zheng Dasheng, photographer Zhao Fei, actor Yu Nan, actor Zhu Yawen, screenwriter Guo Junli, and musician Shu Nan.

