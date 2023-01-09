Original title: The warmth of the film and television industry is beginning to show, and many listed companies compete for the “Spring Festival file”

The box office on New Year’s Day, which is beginning to show warmth, makes the market look forward to the “Spring Festival stalls” in 2023. At present, the “Spring Festival file” has several movies intensively scheduled, involving many listed companies. Industry insiders said that the finalization of many blockbuster films has brought more confidence to the industry, and the domestic film market is expected to usher in better growth in 2023.

Data from Lighthouse shows that the movies that have been set for “New Year’s Day” include “The Wandering Earth 2” starring Wu Jing and Andy Lau, “No Name” starring Tony Leung, Wang Yibo, etc., “Wandering Earth 2” starring Zhang Yimou, starring Shen Teng, Zhang Yi, etc. “Man Jianghong”, “Exchange Life” starring Lei Jiayin, Zhang Xiaofei, etc., “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Strikes Back” starring Deng Chao, Sun Li, etc., as well as the animated films “Deep Sea” and “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core””. Among them, “The Wandering Earth 2”, “No Name” and “Manjianghong” have more than 770,000, 530,000, and 160,000 people who want to watch tickets. “”The Wandering Earth 2” ranks first in the number of people who want to watch the tickets. The previous “The Wandering Earth” was also released in the “Spring Festival” and earned a box office of 4.688 billion yuan. In the future, there may be an official announcement of the film on the first day of the Lunar New Year. The film lineup will be very strong and rich, and we are still very confident in this year’s “Spring Festival file”.” Chen Jin, a data analyst of Beacon Professional Edition, said. A film industry practitioner also said: “Regardless of the type of film or the starring lineup, the “Spring Festival file” in 2023 is worth looking forward to. The intensive setting of many blockbuster films has also brought more confidence to the film market. The film industry is expected to recover.”

The “fireworks” of theaters are returning. “According to the lighthouse professional version of the theater business map, on January 1, 2023, there were 10,640 theaters in operation across the country, which is a new high in the past 10 months since February 27, 2022, and the operating rate reached 85%.” Chen Jin introduced, The New Year’s Day box office of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Beijing, Xi’an, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Shenyang, Dalian and other cities surpassed the box office of the first week of the film. Since the film has been released for three weeks, this “reverse decline” to a certain extent shows that the North’s Central, western and other regions recovered faster. “Audiences are gradually returning to theaters, and we believe that South China and East China will also usher in a recovery in the near future.”

According to incomplete statistics, more than 80 companies (not deduplicated) participated in the production and distribution of Spring Festival movies. Among them, listed companies such as Alibaba Pictures, Wanda Films, and China Films participated in many films. For example, “The Wandering Earth 2” is mainly produced by China Film, Guo Fan (Beijing) Film Industry, and Dengfeng International, and is jointly produced by Alibaba Film Industry, Wanda Film and Television, Huace Film, Huayi Brothers, Shanghai Film, and Hengdian Film Industry; The main producers of “No Name” include Bona Pictures, Alibaba Pictures, etc.; the producers of “Manjianghong” include Enlight Pictures, China Film, etc.; the main producers of “Exchange Life” are also Ali Pictures, Enlight Pictures, etc.; “is mainly produced by Enlight Films, Yancheng October, and Caitiaowu Films; “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core”” is mainly produced by Huaqiang Fantawild, Hengdian Films, China Film, Wanda Films, etc. Maoyan Jointly produced by Weiying, Huace Movies, Douyin Culture, Perfect World, etc.

Industry insiders believe that the current uncertain factors that have a greater impact on the industry have basically been eliminated, and the domestic film market will usher in a better recovery. Looking forward to 2023, the domestic film market has the conditions for recovery. On the one hand, with the continuous adjustment of epidemic prevention policies, the possibility of theaters facing policy-related operating restrictions in the future will be greatly reduced. With the rapid response of theaters, the current operating rate of domestic theaters has rebounded significantly. On the other hand, films that cannot be released as scheduled due to various reasons in 2022 will form a content reserve for the film market in 2023 and beyond. The film that will be released in 2022 is still pending, and it is expected to drive audience demand after its release in the future. “It is expected that various entertainment activities and consumer demand in society will recover in the future. Based on the low base of the industry in 2022, the domestic film market is expected to usher in better growth in 2023.”

Huatai Securities also stated that with the optimization of domestic epidemic prevention and control policies, the film industry will usher in the dawn of recovery. Looking forward to 2023, the movie box office is expected to return to 70% to 80% of the level in 2019, and the theater sector is estimated to be still near the break-even point. “Referring to the pace of recovery abroad, there is a high probability that there will be back and forth in the process. If the national box office can recover to 48 billion yuan in 2023, we think it should be a very good result.” (Reporter Wei Xiayi reports from Beijing）