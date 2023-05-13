Home Entertainment The ways of Burzaco: convicted in the US, but free and with the chance to return




The former CEO of Tournaments and Competitions, Alejandro Burzaco, was sentenced yesterday by the New York judge, Pamela Chen. She considered him guilty of bribery and illicit association, although he will not go to prison for having collaborated in the investigation as “repentant.” In all these years, the visible face of Torneos for more than a decade escaped jail several times at the cost of his many and diverse contacts and economic resources. To whom he “sold” to stay free. He will now receive his passport again and will be able to return to Argentina. Read more

