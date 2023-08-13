The weather forecast for this Monday, August 14

I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – The Caves

LAGOS – Bariloche – La Angostura – San Martin

Cloudy. Probable rains especially towards the mountains. Temporarily improving. Regular wind from the west sector with gusts. MIN 4°C | MAX 13°C

SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao

Partly cloudy to cloudy. Regular northwesterly wind with gusts. MIN 4°C | MAX 16°C

NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil

Partly cloudy to cloudy. Moderate wind from the west sector. MIN 6°C | MAX 21°C

CENTER OF NEUQUEN – Zapala – Cutral Co – Huincul

Partly cloudy to cloudy. Unstable in mountain range. Getting better. Moderate to regular wind from the west sector with some gusts. MIN 4°C | MAX 18°C

VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Regina

Partly cloudy to cloudy. Moderate to regular wind from the north sector. MIN 5°C | MAX 21°C

EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas

Partly cloudy to cloudy. Regular wind from the north sector with gusts. MIN 8°C | MAX 21°C





