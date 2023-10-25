The weather forecast for this Thursday, October 26, 2023

I know the climate prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – Las Grutas

LAGOS – Bariloche – La Angostura – San Martín

Somewhat cloudy, then increasing cloudiness. Moderate to regular wind from the west with gusts. MIN 3°C | MAX 15°C

SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao

Somewhat cloudy, then increasing cloudiness. Moderate to regular wind from the southwest with gusts. MIN 4°C | MAX 20°C

NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil

Clear to partly cloudy. Light to regular wind from the west. MIN 6°C | MAX 22°C

NEUQUEN CENTER – Zapala – Cutral Co – Huincul

Slightly cloudy, then increasing clouds. Light to regular wind from the west sector. MIN 5°C | MAX 22°C

VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Regina

Somewhat cloudy, increasing towards the night. Some isolated thunderstorms overnight in the middle valley. Light to moderate wind from the west. MIN 10°C | MAX 26°C

EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas

Somewhat cloudy, increasing towards the night with some isolated storms in the north of the region. Moderate to regular wind from the west sector rotating to the east. MIN 11°C | MAX 27°C





