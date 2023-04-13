I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – The Caves
LAGOS – Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin
Variable cloudiness. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 3°C | MAX 15°C
SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao
Abundant cloudiness. Unstable. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 3°C | MAX 16°C
NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil
Cloudy. Unstable night, some isolated rain is not ruled out. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 6°C | MAX 20°C
NEUQUEN CENTER – Zapala – Cutral Co – Huincul
Cloudy and unstable. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 4°C | MAX 17°C
VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Huergo – Regina
Abundant cloudiness. Morning mists. Something unstable. Light to moderate wind from the north sector. MIN 5°C | MAX 19°C
EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas
Partly cloudy during the day, increased cloudiness at night with unstable weather, isolated rains are not ruled out. Light to moderate wind from the north sector. MIN 4°C | MAX 19°C
