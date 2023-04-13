Home Entertainment The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Friday, April 14, 2023
The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Friday, April 14, 2023

The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Friday, April 14, 2023

I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – The Caves

LAGOS – Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin

Variable cloudiness. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 3°C | MAX 15°C

SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao

Abundant cloudiness. Unstable. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 3°C | MAX 16°C

NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil

Cloudy. Unstable night, some isolated rain is not ruled out. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 6°C | MAX 20°C

NEUQUEN CENTER – Zapala – Cutral Co – Huincul

Cloudy and unstable. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 4°C | MAX 17°C

VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Huergo – Regina

Abundant cloudiness. Morning mists. Something unstable. Light to moderate wind from the north sector. MIN 5°C | MAX 19°C

EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas

Partly cloudy during the day, increased cloudiness at night with unstable weather, isolated rains are not ruled out. Light to moderate wind from the north sector. MIN 4°C | MAX 19°C

In addition, I know the details of the weather, city by city and updated in real time, in this link.


