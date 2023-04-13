I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – The Caves

LAGOS – Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin

Variable cloudiness. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 3°C | MAX 15°C

SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao

Abundant cloudiness. Unstable. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 3°C | MAX 16°C

NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil

Cloudy. Unstable night, some isolated rain is not ruled out. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 6°C | MAX 20°C

NEUQUEN CENTER – Zapala – Cutral Co – Huincul

Cloudy and unstable. Light wind from variable directions. MIN 4°C | MAX 17°C

VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Huergo – Regina

Abundant cloudiness. Morning mists. Something unstable. Light to moderate wind from the north sector. MIN 5°C | MAX 19°C

EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas

Partly cloudy during the day, increased cloudiness at night with unstable weather, isolated rains are not ruled out. Light to moderate wind from the north sector. MIN 4°C | MAX 19°C

In addition, I know the details of the weather, city by city and updated in real time, in this link.



