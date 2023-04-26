The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Thursday, April 27, 2023

I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – The Caves
LAGOS – Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin
Cloudy. Unstable. Rains in the afternoon and night. Light to moderate wind from the northwest sector. MIN 4°C | MAX 16°C
SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao
Morning mists. Unstable in the afternoon and evening with some thunderclouds. Light to moderate wind from the west sector, with some gusts. MIN 2°C | MAX 18°C
NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil
Variable cloudiness. Light to moderate wind from the west to northwest sector. MIN 9°C | MAX 25°C
NEUQUEN CENTER – Zapala – Cutral Co – Huincul
Cloudy and unstable. Light to moderate wind from the west-northwest sector, with some gusts. MIN 9°C | MAX 25°C
VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Regina
Partly cloudy. Moments with greater presence of cloudiness. Light to moderate wind from variable directions. MIN 6°C | MAX 25°C
EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas
Variable cloudiness. Partly cloudy with some thunderclouds. Moderate wind from the north-northwest sector. MIN 9°C | MAX 24°C
In addition, I know the details of the weather, city by city and updated in real time, in this link.
To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!
Subscribe