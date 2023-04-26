The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Thursday, April 27, 2023

I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – The Caves

LAGOS – Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin

Cloudy. Unstable. Rains in the afternoon and night. Light to moderate wind from the northwest sector. MIN 4°C | MAX 16°C

SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao

Morning mists. Unstable in the afternoon and evening with some thunderclouds. Light to moderate wind from the west sector, with some gusts. MIN 2°C | MAX 18°C

NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil

Variable cloudiness. Light to moderate wind from the west to northwest sector. MIN 9°C | MAX 25°C

NEUQUEN CENTER – Zapala – Cutral Co – Huincul

Cloudy and unstable. Light to moderate wind from the west-northwest sector, with some gusts. MIN 9°C | MAX 25°C

VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Regina

Partly cloudy. Moments with greater presence of cloudiness. Light to moderate wind from variable directions. MIN 6°C | MAX 25°C

EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas

Variable cloudiness. Partly cloudy with some thunderclouds. Moderate wind from the north-northwest sector. MIN 9°C | MAX 24°C

