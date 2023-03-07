Home Entertainment The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Wednesday, March 8
The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Wednesday, March 8

The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro for this Wednesday, March 8

I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – The Caves

LAGOS – Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes

Cloudy. Some rains, especially towards the mountains. Moderate to regular west wind with gusts. MIN 9°C | MAX 17°C

SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao

Partly cloudy to cloudy. Unstable periods. Moderate to regular west wind with gusts. MIN 12°C | MAX 27°C

NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil

Partly cloudy to cloudy. Unstable periods. Moderate to regular west wind with gusts. MIN 12°C | MAX 27°C

CENTER OF NEUQUEN – Zapala – Cutral Co – Plaza Huincul

Partly cloudy to cloudy. Unstable periods. Moderate to regular west wind with gusts. MIN 10°C | MAX 23°C

VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Huergo – Villa Regina

Partly cloudy to cloudy. A few isolated thunderstorms. Getting better in the morning. Moderate west wind. MIN 15°C | MAX 29°C

EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas

Cloudy. Storms and rains. Improving in the morning.. Regular wind from the north sector with gusts rotating to the west. MIN 18°C | MAX 30°C



