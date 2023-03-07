I know the weather prediction in your city: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes – Jacobacci – Maquinchao – Chos Malal – Bura Ranquil – Zapala – Cutral Co – Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Ing. Huergo – Villa Regina – Viedma – San Antonio Oeste – The Caves
LAGOS – Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin de los Andes
Cloudy. Some rains, especially towards the mountains. Moderate to regular west wind with gusts. MIN 9°C | MAX 17°C
SOUTH LINE – Jacobacci – Maquinchao
Partly cloudy to cloudy. Unstable periods. Moderate to regular west wind with gusts. MIN 12°C | MAX 27°C
NORTH NEUQUINO – Chos Malal – Buta Ranquil
Partly cloudy to cloudy. Unstable periods. Moderate to regular west wind with gusts. MIN 12°C | MAX 27°C
CENTER OF NEUQUEN – Zapala – Cutral Co – Plaza Huincul
Partly cloudy to cloudy. Unstable periods. Moderate to regular west wind with gusts. MIN 10°C | MAX 23°C
VALLEYS: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – General Roca – Huergo – Villa Regina
Partly cloudy to cloudy. A few isolated thunderstorms. Getting better in the morning. Moderate west wind. MIN 15°C | MAX 29°C
EAST: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas
Cloudy. Storms and rains. Improving in the morning.. Regular wind from the north sector with gusts rotating to the west. MIN 18°C | MAX 30°C
In addition, I know the details of the weather, city by city and updated in real time, in this link.
