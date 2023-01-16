Source title: The web drama “Painting the Rivers and Lakes: Changing the World” starts broadcasting today

Produced by iQiyi and Youku, and jointly produced by Shanghai Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., the comic-adapted fantasy and hot-blooded web drama "Painting Rivers and Lakes: Changing the World" officially launched today. The play is edited by Rao Jun, directed by Li Weiji, starring Qin Xiaoxuan, Wang Yiting, Xia Nan, Chen Tao, Li Shuting, Long Shuiting, and Bai Bingke. The top production team is paired with a youthful cast. The key to time and space is being delivered. A passionate fantasy adventure is about to begin. Enabling the new generation of high-value appearance and vitality, the temperament and shape are restored in an all-round way One of the things that netizens often complain about in manga dramas is the casting problem. This time, the online drama "Painting Rivers and Lakes: Changing the World" did not stick to the "flow-only theory" in casting, but matched the real person image with the anime character Starting from the perspective of the author, he chose a fresh face full of youthful vigor and high value. Judging from the single-player posters that have been released, whether it is the appearance and temperament of the actors themselves or the service-oriented settings, they have achieved a high degree of restoration of the original animation. Nian Yangxiao's actor, Qin Xiaoxuan, has an outstanding temperament, clean and handsome appearance, he can be a cold and handsome guy who is not close to strangers, and he can be a funny and funny work, which is highly suitable for Nian Yangxiao's character setting; Yong Er The actor Wang Yiting, who plays the role of Wang Yiting, directly grasps the essence of the anime character with her big eyes, and with her bangs and double ponytails, she looks like a character who came out of the anime; the ethereal actor Xia Nan reproduced it in makeup The golden hair color and the iconic curly bangs consistent with the original anime character, and the sharp eyes highlight the ruthless temperament behind the seemingly gentle lady. In addition, Chen Tao, who plays Nian Budou, Li Shuting, who plays Nian Ziqiao, Long Shuiting, who plays Mansha, and Bai Bingke, who plays Huang Quan, are also very suitable for the original animation. It can be seen that the production The team is full of sincerity when launching this work. Delicate emotions create troubled times, and high-energy plots continue to thrill With the release of the ultimate trailer, the world view and setting of "Painting Rivers and Lakes: Changing the World" are gradually and completely presented to the audience. Two different worlds share the same fate. In order to protect his beloved Kong Linghui, Nian Yangxiao came from the Yuan Realm to the completely unfamiliar Yi Realm alone. Nian Yang Xiao has no feelings, but wants to kill Yang Xiao with all his heart. Facing unknown changes and the surrounding fog, he never changed his determination to change his destiny. "Painting Rivers and Lakes: Changing the World" does not focus on a single character, but starts with group portraits, depicting the chaotic interweaving of love, friendship, family affection and other emotions in a delicate and soft way, showing the purity of human hearts even more in the chaotic world of intrigue and fighting. Reality of emotion. In addition to the high degree of restoration of makeup and the delicate portrayal of emotions, the storyline of the web drama "Painting Rivers and Lakes: Changing the World" is also more touching. In the ultimate trailer released today, Nian Yangxiao's silky and smooth action scenes make people call his force value full, Yong Er confesses to kissing Nian Yang Xiao with a straight ball, Kong Linghui is exposed in public and wants to commit suicide, all kinds of high-energy plots Repeatedly. What kind of bizarre stories will Nianyang Xiao who crosses the two worlds encounter, and what secrets about Yonger's identity are hidden behind Yonger's superpowers… Can the world-changing battle be reunited? More exciting content of the bloody rivers and lakes can be found in the online drama "Painting the Rivers and Lakes: Changing Students" jointly broadcast by iQiyi and Youku at 18:00 tonight.

