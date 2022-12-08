In addition to the popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK appearing on the cover of the new issue of “TIME” as the artist of the year in 2022, the well-known Chinese actress Michelle Yeoh, who has handed over many representative works in recent years, was selected as the “Annual Indicator Person” and also became the latest “TIME” magazine. Issue one cover character.

The 60-year-old Michelle Yeoh has starred in many Hong Kong movies and is a well-known Asian martial arts actress. She first appeared in Hollywood in “007: Tomorrow Never Dies”, and her famous masterpieces include “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, “Crazy Rich Asians” “, “Shang Qi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Mom’s Multiverse/Wonder Woman Plays to Save the Universe/Everything Everywhere All at Once” which won many independent awards. Recently, there is “Avatar: The Way of Water Avatar: The Way of Water and Witcher: Bloodborne are coming soon.

In “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Michelle Yeoh plays the heroine Evelyn Wang. Through vivid and profound acting skills, she interprets the perspective of Chinese women who immigrated to the United States, and is able to let the world understand Asian family culture more deeply and conduct it in a positive way. Transmitting ideas, personal influence stands out: “When you get an opportunity like this, you have to put your heart into it, because you don’t know when the next opportunity will come; and I think this is also my biggest fear: Please don’t let This opportunity is unique.”