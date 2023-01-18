[The Epoch Times, January 18, 2023]Recently, the well-known film director Qi Xingjia died. Qi Xingjia was once persecuted by the CCP, but he made many films touting the CCP during his lifetime.

According to news from Changying Group, Qi Xingjia, a famous film director of Changying, died in Changchun on January 11, 2023, at the age of 92.

Qi Xingjia, was transferred to the Northeast Film Studio of the Communist Party of China (now Changying) in 1949, and later served as secretary of the general branch of the Communist Youth League, director of translation and dubbing, feature film director, assistant director, director, etc.

“Yu Wen Yu Shi” reported on January 14 that in 1957, Qi Xingjia served as the secretary of the party branch of the Changying Film Translation Office, but was soon classified as a “rightist”. During the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, Qi Xingjia was criticized and reformed through labor.

However, after that, Qi Xingjia served as the assistant director and director, but made a film praising the CCP. In 1979, Qi Xingjia served as a film director for the first time, and his debut film “Ji Hongchang” praised the members of the Communist Party of China. The “Liberation” and “Red Dress in the Street” directed by him are all touting the CCP’s usurpation of power.

Qi Xingjia also participated as an actor in the films “Chinese Daughter”, “On the Way Forward”, “The White-haired Girl” and “Soldier of the People” that praised the CCP.

In 2021, Qi Xingjia won the “50 Years of Glory in the Party” commemorative medal of the Communist Party of China.

Qi Xingjia’s wife, Lin Na, is also a long-term film actress. She has participated in many films promoting the CCP, such as “Ode to Qiang Flute” and “People’s Warrior”.

Recently, the epidemic in mainland China has been raging, and a large number of people have died, including many people in the entertainment world. Most of them are CCP platform personnel.

Such as the director Wang Jingguang, the famous director He Ping, the director Wei Lian, the screenwriter Huang Yun, and Chen Chan, the assistant director of Xie Jin’s film “Big Li, Little Li and Old Li”.

He Ping once played the role of He Shuheng, a representative of the Communist Party of China and one of the founders of the Communist Party of China, in the red movie “The Founding of the Party”. William Williams once directed the red films “Big Battle” and “Big Turning Point”. Huang Yun once wrote a script praising the CCP.

