According to various sources, the well-known screenwriter Ni Zhen passed away at the age of 84. Ni Zhen once adapted the script of the film “Raise the Red Lantern” based on Su Tong’s novel “Wives and Concubines”. Other scripts include “Red Pink” and “The Opium War”.

“Raise the Red Lantern” was directed by Zhang Yimou, starring Gong Li and He Saifei, and won the Silver Lion Award at the 48th Venice Film Festival in 1991, the Best Film Award at the China Hundred Flowers Award in 1992, and the Best Film Award at the 64th Oscar Nominated for a foreign language film, and all these honors are inseparable from Ni Zhen’s talent and dedication.

Ni Zhen’s screenplay “Red Pink” is also adapted from Su Tong’s novel of the same name, directed by Li Shaohong, starring Wang Ji, Wang Zhiwen, He Saifei and others. Although the film was controversial when it was broadcast, it still won many awards in the end, including the Silver Bear Award for Visual Effects at the 45th Berlin Film Festival in 1994, and the Golden Peacock Award for Best Film at the 27th Indian International Film Festival in 1996. prize.

“The Opium War” is a work co-written by Ni Zhen and other screenwriters, directed by Xie Jin, and won the Golden Rooster Award for Best Film, Huabiao Award, “Five One Project” award and many other awards in one fell swoop.

In addition to being an excellent screenwriter, Ni Zhen is also an excellent mentor. He taught at the Beijing Film Academy during his lifetime. The History of the Fifth Generation Film, etc. (Reporter Sun Jiayin)