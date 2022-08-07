In the past few days, the 7th Xi’an International Children’s Drama Exhibition 2022 has been held in full swing, bringing a sumptuous drama feast to the children of the ancient city. From August 5th to 6th, this year’s Xi’an International Children’s Drama Festival will perform specially invited plays, Zhejiang Performing Arts Group Children’s Art The wonderful children’s drama “Catch Horse West Lake” produced by the troupe appeared in Xi’an. It was performed three times in a row in the garage theater of Qujiang Creative Valley Exhibition Center. A creative drama.







Different from common children’s dramas, the content of “Catch Maxi Lake” is very “brain-opening” just like its name. The play tells the story of an ordinary family of six in Hangzhou. During the quarantine period of the epidemic, they used the form of “playing a house” to perform “White Lady”, “Pian’erchuan”, “Three Pools Yinyue”, “Baochu Pagoda”, etc. West Lake folklore.







The protagonists use the daily necessities that are readily available in every family to dress up dreamy and realistic mythological scenes and character shapes, making the original boring isolation life exciting and interesting. A fun-filled performance, with both unexpected creations and lovely childlike innocence. On the stage, when “Fa Hai” played by grandfather had a bunch of garlic hanging around his neck and staged a “confrontation” with his granddaughter “Xiao Qing” who was holding two feather dusters, there was laughter in the theater one after another, and the small audience were all delighted. Lean forward and backward.







After the performance, all the cast members of the crew of “Catch the West Lake” also had an interactive experience with the small audience in Xi’an in the “Drama Workshop” section of the Drama Festival, sharing the creative process of children’s plays, and inviting children to participate in prop production and play roles on stage. Leverage the larger imaginary world in the hearts of children.







It is reported that Zhejiang Children’s Art and Xi’an Children’s Art have established exchanges for many years and are committed to creating excellent domestic children’s dramas. This year, at the Zhejiang Children’s Drama Festival, Xi’an Eryi’s “Twenty-Four Grandmothers” was specially invited to perform in Hangzhou, and at the 7th Xi’an International Children’s Drama Exhibition in 2022, Zhejiang Eryi also gave Xi’an children to the show. They staged “Grasping the Maxi Lake”, which is full of Hangzhou charm and characteristics. The exchange and collision of art happened naturally in the theater and in the two places. In the future, the two groups will also work together to explore more exciting things.

Text/Photo: Sun Huan, an intern, Yuan Yihan, an all-media reporter for Xi’an Newspapers