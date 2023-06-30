The whimsical “Crazy Elemental City”, but only dared to dream a timid dream_Guangming Net

Author: North Badger

Before “Crazy Zootopia 2” came, “Crazy Elemental City” was ushered in first. Where is the madness? I had imagined that there would be four elements of water, fire, earth, and wind fighting together, but I didn’t expect that wind and earth were just embellishments. The love story of Apo (Wade), an urban middle-class boy of the elements. No intrigue, no antagonism, just a patriarchal romantic comedy. At first, when Apo discovered the smell of organic oil in the leaking water, I thought there would be at least one criminal group, but I didn’t expect that it was just a leaking water in the end, and there was not even a single villain in the whole film.

The movie can be called the East Asian immigrant version of “Zootopia”. However, when animals with different habits are replaced by elements of different categories (origins), the stereotype is strengthened from the beginning: “Dragon begets dragon, phoenix begets phoenix, and the children of mice dig burrows”. In the movie, the Fire Nation residents who are the protagonists are relative rats. In their world, it seems that all repression is inherent, so they can only express weak emotions in anticipation of reconciliation from the patriarchy. There is no personal struggle to break into the city here, only the righteous discipline and sudden warmth of the traditional family, and it will inevitably become a vulgar story in the end.

While watching the film, I even felt in a trance, whether I was watching an old Korean drama: hero and heroine meet by mistake, want to fall in love, can’t fall in love, romantic date, mother knows and accepts, father knows but opposes , helpless breakup, external push, hero sacrificed himself, and lovers finally get married. These old fragments are connected together, and a familiar pickle breath is blown into Disney. I can’t help but ask: If the cloak of Elemental City is thrown away, will anyone still want to read such a story? I am deeply skeptical.

So, why did the film creator dare to tell such a story? I think there are two reasons:

First, after all, cartoons provide an overhead world, and the setting of turning elements into adults is indeed full of freshness, which makes the plot of the movie a secondary point. It is enough to provide a platform for all kinds of whimsy and advanced technology to gallop. There are two details in the movie that can be said to be quite ingenious: one is that Homura’s mother asks Apo to light a tree branch to divination for their love. The water element cannot be burned, and Apo cleverly used the refraction of light to let the firelight of Homura pass through Apo’s body to ignite the branches. The second is that when the flood hit, Apo wanted to use sandbags to block the water that crossed the dam. But Apo is water in the first place, how to put water in the water and fight against it? The movie has put a lot of effort into it. According to the director, this was the most difficult scene, each frame had to be rendered for nearly a thousand hours, and the hard work paid off, and the film did present a moving effect in the end.

Still, the movie can’t hide the disgust that its narrative brings. This gets to the second point of such storytelling. In the name of respecting diverse and traditional lifestyles, the film deliberately caters to spiritual kitsch. In the final analysis, the film tells a pre-modern family myth: that is, how a submissive East Asian immigrant girl from the bottom, with her own beauty and simplicity, conquered middle-class white boys; A story that won the approval of the woman’s family. At the end of the film, Po sacrifices himself to protect his beloved girl and the national symbol of the fire element of questionable value in the film – the blue sacred flame – from being extinguished by the flood, and then resurrected in Homura’s touching words. When the aura of moving fades away, the audience can’t help but quickly realize that this is not the plot of the world of filial piety that was hated by Lu Xun?

Under the envelope of warmth, the film is satisfied with the solidification of class and concept, and rejects all doubts about the rules of inequality. It can be said that it has completely surrendered the position of the modern spirit. The flooding of Fire Town, where Homura’s family lived, could have been completely avoided, and it was a man-made disaster caused by the inaction of the water department. But in the movie, the blame-seeking part is completely wiped out, as if it was a natural disaster.

As for the residents of Liehuo Town, even if they encounter a catastrophe, they still need to be concerned about their parents’ shortcomings, such as rural people who go to the city and are looked down upon by the city people, and girls from small societies should not find foreign boyfriends. The dumbfounding plot in the movie is: the wind element leader of the water affairs department is quite indifferent to his job, but he is willing to wait in the ruins of the eternal flower after work. That’s the only thing that matters.

For a long time, the reputation of Pixar animation is that although it is an animation, it is not just a story for young children. Behind the warmth, it is often full of strong persistence and desire for change. This also means that the protagonist’s values ​​​​must be Keep your distance from certain social rules. However, this time, in the hands of the Korean-American director, no matter whether it is a ghost, a monster, or a monster, it seems that as long as there is a hug, they can all reconcile. And as a result, some lucky girl can stand out in the fantasy world-this makes the film lack the most basic sense of reality.

What makes Lu Yao’s “Life” moving is that it also tells about the division between urban and rural areas, and the novel truly reflects the protagonist’s real situation and mental pain. Last year’s hit “The Universal Universe” is at least free and easy, because it is also about an East Asian family, and it can also travel unconstrained and diverse in dreams. But even if “Crazy Elemental City” dreams, it only dares to dream a timid dream. On the one hand, there is the inferiority and diversity brought about by indiscriminate political correctness, and on the other hand, the pre-modern dross takes the opportunity to emerge. Four years after a native Korean director made a masterpiece that directly confronted the class divide like “Parasite”, the Korean-American director vividly demonstrated with “Crazy Elemental City” how superficial a specific culture and emotion may lead to after being separated from the mother. (Northern Badger)

