The WHO alerts to a positive case of the MERS virus, a more lethal variant of Covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that a man tested positive for middle east respiratory syndrome (MERS). The 28-year-old was in critical condition due to the infection and had to be transferred to an intensive care unit, although the international organization did not give more details about his current state of health.

The case was detected in a city of Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, in early June this year. Through a statement, the WHO explained that the individual is not an Emirati, but that he lived in the city of Al Ain.

The six “zombie viruses” that revived due to climate change and alarm the scientific world

The agency specified that the young man attended a private clinic several times between June 3 and 7, complaining of vomiting, as well as pain on the right side of the body and when he urinated. The next day, June 8, the patient went to a public hospital with vomiting and gastrointestinal symptoms which included diarrhoea. An initial diagnosis concluded that it was a case of acute pancreatitis, acute kidney injury, and sepsis.

However, on June 13, he was in critical condition, so was transferred to an intensive care unit in a specialized hospital where he was placed on mechanical ventilation. Following a PCR test, he tested positive for MERS-CoV on June 23.

According to the WHO, the man “has no known history of direct contact with animals”including dromedary camels that transmit the disease (hence it is also called camel virus“), nor had he eaten raw meat from those species. In addition, he also had no known comorbidities or a history of contact with human cases of MERS-CoV, and had not recently traveled outside of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the WHO, the young man had no contact with animals that transmit the virus or with other positive cases.

Following the positive case, the WHO reported that continues to monitor the epidemiological situation and that it “carries out risk assessments based on the most recent information available.” In this sense, the agency expects that “new cases of MERS-CoV infection will be reported in the Middle East and/or in other countries where MERS-CoV circulates in dromedaries.”

In addition, he stressed the importance for all Member States to “vigilantly monitor acute respiratory infections, including MERS-CoV, and to carefully review any infection with an unusual pattern.” For his part, The UAE Ministry of Health did not comment. following a request for comment on the case.

What is the “Camel Virus” and what are its symptoms?

He Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is a severe respiratory disease that primarily involves the upper respiratory tract. Cause fever, cough and shortness of breath, and approximately 30% of people who contracted this disease died.

According to WHO data, in total, 27 countries have reported cases since 2012, resulting in 858 deaths due to infection and related complications. 80% of people infected with MERS-CoV had been close to a camel or dromedary, or had been infected in hospital.

The average incubation period is approximately 5 days, but there are cases in which 2 to 14 days after exposure.

The main symptoms are:

– fever and chills,

– cough and shortness of breath,

– the least common are coughing up blood, diarrhea and vomiting.

At the moment there is no vaccine against MERS and there is no specific treatmentonly palliative treatments and recommendations to avoid contracting the disease.

These include washing your hand with soap and water frequently and for at least 20 seconds or disinfecting with alcohol, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with dirty hands, avoiding close contact with sick people, and if you are in contact with animals such as camels, washing your hands immediately afterwards.

mb / ds

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

