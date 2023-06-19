The whole lottery draw, arbitrage discounts, and trade-in with a maximum subsidy of 3,000 yuan Kunming Jingdong Mall officially opened, “Jing” doubles the joy_TOM News

On June 17, Kunming added a new shopping landmark – Kunming Jingdong Mall officially opened.Kunming Jingdong Mall not only brings high-quality, high-value, and fashionable home appliances and household products to the people of Spring City, but also a technological trendy play center full of sense of technology and future. During the grand opening period from June 17th to 18th, The stars of the Five Hundred Miles Music Festival are shining, and the official LPL commentator Rita airborne on the scene to start the e-sports water player competition, the super dazzling drone show, the creative market, the worry-relieving tea house, and the super garden party. In addition, the opening benefits continue to increase, tens of billions of subsidy package purchases are immediately reduced, the maximum subsidy for trade-in on the opening day is 3,000 yuan, lucky draws throughout the day, and 7 iPhone prizes are waiting for you to come and win.

Kunming Jingdong Mall brings together more than 500 first-line brands and more than 300,000 kinds of selected products, covering 3C digital, smart home appliances, smart home, home decoration building materials and other business formats, and one-stop to meet Spring City people’s home appliances, home furnishing, home decoration and the whole house. Customized needs, more importantly, during the opening period from June 17th to 18th, there will be huge benefits and benefits: tens of billions of subsidy arbitrage purchases, instant rebates, 500 for purchases of 10,000, 1,000 for purchases of 20,000, 2,000 for purchases of 40,000, and 60,000 back to 3,000; at the same time, the maximum subsidy for trade-in is 3,000 yuan, and the maximum 12 installments of interest-free payment for 0 yuan purchase of IOUs in the audience allows consumers to save money while buying.

On the day of opening on June 17, musicians such as the Black Panther Band, Shining Star Band, and Cao Fang parachuted into the scene of the “Flowers Blooming Five Hundred Miles Music Festival” in JD.com Mall, and had a great time with the people of Spring City. The audience sang and danced to the rhythm; at night At 21:00, the super dazzling drone show lights up the night sky of Kunming; the Jieyou Tea House collects likes and exchanges for answer tea; the super garden party holds AI magic mirror dress-up and street personality parade on the first floor, tea making with flowers on the second floor, smell laboratory on the third floor, On the fourth floor, eyesight and hands are quick to wait for the turn to go online, and the scene is crowded with people, experiencing a different “flower” life in Kunming Jingdong Mall.

In addition to a large number of discounted goods and good quality products, as well as rich and interesting opening activities, Kunming Jingdong Mall also has a new and unique shopping experience.. The classic red and white technology façade is trendy and eye-catching; the naked-eye 3D large screen provides a shocking and realistic visual experience; in the shopping experience space of 40,000 square meters, cool lighting, red and blue tones, full of cyberspace Punk style, let you travel through the geek world in minutes.

In the Metaverse Block, the Future Science and Technology Museum, the Mystery of Life Museum, the EX Youth Robot Club, and the Metaverse Interactive Experience Space, 100+ interactive technology products are displayed, and there are more than 1,000 kinds of trendy toys such as computer digital, small home appliances, and daily household items. The products are gathered in the D-PARK Trendy Play Digital Pavilion, where you can easily get a unique interactive experience when you are on the scene.

The biggest feature of Jingdong Mall in Kunming is the immersive experience of everything: 4 experience halls + 10 special experience areas + 1 special service, refreshing the home appliance shopping experience. The trendy technology experience hall on the first floor is a display area that integrates fashion and technology. New trendy technology products such as 3C digital, digital projection, and digital accessories are tried in advance; Daily small appliances, audio-visual audio-visual have created a life scene experience area integrating entertainment, health, and wisdom; the smart home life scene hall on the third floor and the quality home appliance experience hall on the fourth floor integrate home appliances and household products with home life scenes. , shows real living spaces such as kitchen, living room, bedroom, and balcony through the full-scenario model room, so that consumers can not only experience various products in person, but also obtain home improvement inspiration and lifestyle guides.

It is worth mentioning that, on site, you can also enjoy exclusive services such as one-on-one home decoration design and home appliance and home product purchase provided by the gold medal proposer, and open up design, quotation, material selection, product selection, installation and other links, making the decoration process become more convenient. Save time, worry and effort.

It has been included in the list of “China‘s Better Living Cities” for four consecutive times. In 2023, it will be selected as a “New First-tier City” and “2023 Candidates for the Happiest City”. Kunming is a well-deserved livable city. Where is the happiness of living in Kunming? It must be the climate like spring all the year round, the romantic and charming scenery, and the fragrant flowers. Now the Kunming Jingdong Mall, which is fun, easy to shop, and better to buy, has officially opened, bringing new “flowers” and new experiences to Spring City. Lifestylers and fashion players in Kunming must not miss it!

