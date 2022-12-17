Yesterday, the 36-episode TV series “The Wind Blows Pinellia” ended with high popularity. The effective broadcast market share of the feature film has reached 30%+. TOP3. The play is adapted from Anai’s original work “Not to Die”, produced by iQiyi, co-produced by Shangxiang Entertainment, and co-produced by Youth Hello. Directed by Fu Dongyu and Mao Wei, with Liang Zhenhua as the literary planner and starring Zhao Liying, Ou Hao, and Li Guangjie, it brings a fresh wind with its meticulous texture, and draws a strong finale for this year’s drama market.

The last 6 episodes that were newly aired especially aroused widespread heated discussions among netizens. Xu Banxia and Zhao Lei walked into the millennium together, witnessing the successful launch of Shenzhou-2, China‘s population exceeding 1.3 billion, the successful bid for the 2008 Olympic Games, and its entry into the World Trade Organization. “A review of the whole drama was carried out. Qiu Bizheng and Qin Fangping signed a yin and yang contract, and were finally found out for tax evasion and tax evasion, paying taxes and fines; Tong Xiaoqi made a fortune by polluting the tidal flats and winning the land contract right to build a storage yard. In the end, it was difficult to dispel the condemnation of conscience, and he chose to plead guilty and be punished before the company went public. Every crisis in the universe steel factory is in line with every step of the barbaric growth in the development history of Binhai Iron and Steel Five, and the cause and effect are not empty.

According to the feedback from the audience, the finale of the last 6 episodes is almost a refinement and sublimation of the whole drama, and looking back at the first episode, there is a sense of sad fate out of thin air. Compared with the original work, which mainly focuses on the single-line story of the growth of a female entrepreneur, the drama version of “The Wind Blows Pinellia” combines the changes of the times with the fate of the characters, and sublimates the story to the development and growth of the entire steel industry. It really shows the history of the transformation of private enterprises under the hurricane of the times from the fate of Binhai Iron and Steel Group, and reflects the phrase in the theme song “a ray of light of the times hits the sea level of life”.

No wind can’t stand the waves of the era, only when there are waves can we break through

Xu Banxia, ​​played by Zhao Liying, is the epitome of private entrepreneurs in the 1990s and 2000s. She started from scratch, starting from a scrap purchase station, reselling scrap steel, building yards and wharfs, opening up international scrap steel imports and exports, and gradually established her own steel factory, full of ambition. That was the time when my country’s reform and opening up was developing the fastest. It was with the help of the spring breeze of my country’s market economy that private enterprises were able to develop at a high speed. For example, urbanization construction and the rise of real estate investment directly led to a sharp increase in demand and price increases in the steel industry. , to help Xu Banxia get through the first freezing point of her career and take advantage of the opportunity to take off.

The wind that blows through Pinellia also blows through that era. It is both an outlet and a risk. In the 1990s, the heavy industry of state-owned enterprises experienced multiple challenges from technological progress and market economy, and entered a critical period of private restructuring. The Provincial No. 2 Iron and Steel Company, which Xu Banxia and Wu Jianshe desperately fought for, is the best example. It seems to be a “sweet pastry” left by a state-owned enterprise, but Zhao Lei sees that it will inevitably face the fate of depreciation in at most three years. How to choose, To have the last laugh? The wind pushes everyone in the era to make a choice. It can take you straight to the sky, or it can take you to kiss the earth.

“The Wind Blows Pinellia” carefully polished the texture of the series and the excellent productions such as service, sound, light, and shadow are very online. The fate of the protagonists in the group portraits is closely related to the background of the times, and quickly brought the audience into the unique historical context of the 1990s. . Many viewers were very emotional after chasing the finale, as if they had gone through the exciting and struggling life of their parents in this play.

The wind of savage growth blows the walls of industry norms

Why does the grand finale need a retrospective reckoning? To a certain extent, it can be considered that the last 6 episodes are the “wind” that really “blown” Pinellia. In the 1990s, all walks of life across the country were full of opportunities and challenges. This was an era when private enterprises grew wildly, and as long as they were courageous, smart, and well-connected, they could make a lot of money. But the spring breeze of the times cannot always be “barbaric”, and opportunities cannot always be held in the hands of “barbarians”.

Xu Banxia has grown from a little girl selling scraps to a leader in the Binhai steel industry. The death of her best friend Chen Yuyu has always been the deepest pain in her heart. The first pot of gold they got a firm foothold in was obtained by using waste engine oil to permanently destroy the Linhai tidal flat and destroy the source of livelihood of the fishermen. Chen Zhouyu paid the price of his life for this, and complied with the phrase “not to die”, Xu Banxia’s conscience was disturbed because of this, and he finally chose to face up to his mistakes before the steel mill went public; Qin Fangping helped Qiu Bizheng to make yin-yang contracts to defraud tax refunds, and he didn’t think he was wrong until he was arrested, because “everyone did it like this before”; It took Tong Xiaoqi a lot of twists and turns to accept the establishment of rules and regulations for the team, and only then did he catch up with the development opportunity of the logistics industry…

“The Wind Blows Pinellia” does not portray Wei Guangzheng’s protagonist and floats in reality. Instead, it is deeply rooted in the background of the times, filming gray behaviors such as early private enterprises trading polluted environment for industrial development, exploiting policy loopholes to take advantage of the country, and so on. However, the experience of Xu Banxia, ​​Qin Fangping, and Tong Xiaoqi can also show that the stage of the barbaric growth of the market economy has gone, and the gray area gradually divides into black and white with the passage of time. Establishing industry norms and strictly adhering to them is the inevitable end of the development of the times. Therefore, whether it is Xu Banxia, ​​Wu Jianshe, or Gao Yuejin, they all need to completely clean up the stains left by their past “barbaric growth” period when the critical node in 2002 is approaching and the industry norms are gradually being established, in order to be relaxed and innocent And unswervingly move towards a new market economy environment. Under the premise of fair and transparent procedures, actively assume corresponding legal responsibilities, which is a kind of supervision and also a kind of protection, which is the necessary value of the last 6 episodes.

Liang Zhenhua participated in the crew preparatory meeting

Written with a wonderful pen to write the aspects of the times and personally witness the social process

Anai’s original work “Not to Die” is the personal struggle history of the heroine Xu Banxia, ​​and the adapted version of “The Wind Blows Pinellia” is more about looking back at the years of passionate and savage growth from the perspective of an era. In fact, everyone’s life history cannot be separated from the background of the times. Xu Banxia’s career development node is closely related to the country’s development process. She imported scrap steel from the north, which was the period when China’s steel industry began to set foot in the scrap steel market of Central Asian countries; intervene The acquisition of the Second Provincial Iron and Steel Company is also a critical period for the restructuring of state-owned enterprises; at the end of the story, Xu Banxia ends the stains in her past life one by one, which can also be regarded as a node in her career. Catch the “WTO accession” train and successfully go public? Judging from the ending, Xu Banxia’s investment projects are all promising. Tong Xiaoqi’s logistics company is gradually becoming a large-scale company, and Xiaosu’s IT company is flourishing. Can it become a major Internet company in the new century?

“The Wind Blows Pinellia” starts from the ten years when Xu Banxia’s career took off, and sees the big from the small, allowing the audience to see the impact of economic system reform on society, as well as everyone’s choices and changes in the face of reform in the tide of the times. A section of an era is presented. It is reported that the play is the second collaboration between the famous screenwriter Liang Zhenhua and director Fu Dongyu after “Ideal Shines on China“. During the most difficult period of script research, Liang Zhenhua was invited by director Fu Dongyu to join. He not only acted as the literary planner of the play, but also personally completed the last 6 episodes of the script that set the tone of the whole play. Standing overlooking the times and The height of the development of the industry has made an outline and ideological sublimation for the whole play. This is not only a story about the savage growth of an entrepreneur told in the original book, but also a social process in which the wind of the times has blown our country’s economic boom. work.

