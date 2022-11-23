Produced by iQiyi, co-produced by Shangxiang Entertainment, produced by 24ge Media, projected by Qiai Studio, iQiyi Senior Vice President Dai Ying as the chief producer, directed by Fu Dongyu and Mao Wei, Zhang Ting and Fu Dongyu Screenwriter, starring Zhao Liying, Ou Hao, Li Guangjie, Liu Wei, Ke Lan, Ren Zhong, Feng Jiayi invited starring, Sun Qian, Huang Chengcheng, Shi An, Song Xi, Wang Xi, Huang Yiwei co-starring, Wang Jinsong, Liu Weiwei special starring era The group portrait drama “Wind Blowing Pinellia” released the “Lookout” version poster and the “Torrent Bravely” version of the trailer today, and officially announced the file. It will be broadcast exclusively on iQiyi’s entire network from November 27th, Jiangsu Satellite TV, It was broadcast on Zhejiang Satellite TV.

“Wind Blowing Pinellia” is adapted from Anai’s novel “Not to Die”. In the 1990s, small and medium-sized enterprises survived and sought development in the tide of the times. Xu Banxia (played by Zhao Liying), Tong Xiaoqi (played by Ou Hao), and Chen Yuyu (played by Huang Chengcheng) started from scratch. At first, they collected scrap steel as their business, and then gradually came into contact with the steel industry. They began to deal with large state-owned enterprises, foreign companies, and private companies. , During the long years of entrepreneurship, I met various business figures such as Zhao Lei (played by Li Guangjie), Wu Jianshe (played by Liu Wei), Qiu Bizheng (played by Feng Jiayi), Gao Yuejin (played by Ke Lan), and felt the feeling The warmth and coldness of human relationships and the cruelty and ruthlessness of business disputes. With his unique vision and courageous personality, Xu Banxia overcomes all obstacles in the iron and steel industry where men gather together, and breaks through the world.

Undercurrents are surging, the situation is changing rapidly, and the confrontation between strong and powerful forces outlines the struggle of the times

In the “Lookout” version of the poster that was exposed today, Xu Banxia, ​​played by Zhao Liying, looks forward with burning eyes. The halo on the face softens the dark background, and highlights the firmness of her eyes. Ou Hao, Li Guangjie, Liu Wei and others have different expressions, with fortitude, thoughtfulness, sincerity, and calculations. There are undercurrents surging between bright and dark, and a tear between businessmen is slowly kicking off.

In the preview of the “Torrent and Bravery” version that was exposed together, the business symphony that belongs to “Wind Blowing Pinellia” is written more directly. Xu Banxia started imagining their future with Tong Xiaoqi and Chen Yuyu, and dealt with partners and competitors step by step, repairing storage yards, starting companies, building steel factories, desperately looking for the rules of survival in the steel jungle, and arousing He Wu Jianshe and others have fought and changed layer upon layer, outlining a vivid illustration of the struggle of the times.

The strengths of the three generations of drama, old, middle-aged and young, are assembled to perform a commercial arena that emphasizes love and righteousness

“Wind Blowing Pinellia” takes “Crossing” as the theme, showing the audience the attitude of people of different ages and experiences keeping up with the progress of the times and struggling hard. Xu Banxia, ​​as the most “rigid” boss of the Steel Triangle in the whole drama, ventured into the seaside with the chief handlebar Tong Xiaoqi and the all-round butler Chen Yuyu; the industry boss Wu Jianshe supported Feng Yu, who was working in the Buddhist family and pursuing true love, while pulling Feng Yu Qiu Bizheng and Guo Qidong, who are bound by interests and seem to be in harmony with each other, compete with Zhao Lei, a business elite who stands at the top of the food chain, and fight openly and secretly.

They not only interpreted the business group portraits of you vying for each other and entangled interests, but also presented a business world that values ​​love and righteousness. There is a sincere friendship that takes care of each other regardless of each other, there is a rational and romantic, two-way moving love, there is also a touching family relationship that repays grievances with virtue, regardless of previous suspicions, and there is also a business morality that is both an enemy and a friend, and united as one. The fusion of coldness and warmth, interests and true feelings, breaks the audience’s inherent cognition of businessmen, and conveys the human side of businessmen who value profit and righteousness.

What is particularly worth mentioning is the cast of the show. Not only the outstanding young actor Ou Hao, the Mesozoic powerful actor Li Guangjie and Zhao Liying, but also Ke Lan, Ren Zhong, Feng Jiayi and other powerful actors joined in. Zhao Liying once again partnered to play the opponent, and the performances of young actors such as Sun Qian and Huang Chengcheng were also remarkable. In addition, Wang Jinsong specially played the role of Xu Banxia’s father Xu Youren. From appearance to character, the contrast with his previous roles is very large, which makes people’s eyes shine.

Describe the development process of the times with realistic brushstrokes, and convey profound value connotations with legendary stories

When the restless ambition meets the surging torrent, it can always inspire infinite enthusiasm for struggle. “Wind Blowing Pinellia” uses reality as a pen to carve out a group of people who dare to create rules and open up new roads, and truly restore the appearance of businessmen in the 90s in the business field. They stir up the situation of the times, forge growth with fearlessness, and accumulate dreams with hard work. Even in the shopping malls where intrigues and deceptions, they can burst out with strength harder than iron and stronger than steel, and write a moving chapter in which people are united and mountains move.

As a group drama of the times, “The Wind Blows Pinellia” focuses on the development of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs such as Xu Banxia, ​​Wu Jianshe, and Qiu Bizheng, and introduces to the audience the private enterprises that have continued to grow in my country since the 1990s. From common exploration to gradual standardization, the torrent of the times has brought light of hope to entrepreneurs, and at the same time, entrepreneurs have also fueled the development of the times in the process of entrepreneurship. It can be said that the growth and transformation of Xu Banxia and others also reflects the development and changes of the entire era in a certain sense.

From November 27th, VIP members will update 2 episodes every Sunday to Thursday at 19:30, and each update 1 episode every Friday to Saturday at 19:30, and non-members will transfer 1 episode for free at 22:30 every day, lock in love Fantastic Art, Jiangsu Satellite TV, Zhejiang Satellite TV, let us witness together how entrepreneurs who are in the torrent of the cross-century era ride the wind and waves in the dark and turbulent steel rivers and lakes!

[

责编：杨帆 ]